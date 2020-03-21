Mandy Rose reacts to Otis' violent outburst on WWE SmackDown Live

After Dolph Ziggler showed Otis a bunch of pictures, he snapped.

Otis proceeded to viciously attack The Miz and John Morrison, leading to a disqualification loss.

Mandy Rose reacts to tonight's events

The love triangle storyline featuring Mandy Rose, Dolph Ziggler, and Otis is still going strong on SmackDown Live. Tonight, the storyline took an interesting turn and the WWE Universe witnessed something they wouldn't have imagined in their wildest dreams.

Heavy Machinery took on The Miz and John Morrison in tag team action on tonight's show. As the match progressed, Dolph Ziggler joined Michael Cole on commentary and proceeded to interrupt Otis during the final moments of the match.

Ziggler showed Otis a bunch of pictures of him and Mandy Rose spending some quality time together. This was enough for Otis, who launched an attack on Ziggler, but was stopped by The Miz and Morrison. This didn't turn out to be a good idea, as Otis began viciously attacking the duo until the referee called for the bell.

A distraught Otis kept destroying things at ringside, as Ziggler looked on from the stage, visibly worried at what he had just seen. WWE on FOX has posted the entire clip on its official Twitter handle. The video caught the eyes of none other than Mandy Rose, who went on to tag WWE on FOX in a tweet reacting to Otis' violent outburst. Check out the tweets below:

It's been a while since Mandy broke Otis' heart and got together with Dolph Ziggler. Fans of Otis want nothing less than seeing him take on Ziggler in singles competition and exact revenge for snatching Mandy away from him.