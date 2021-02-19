Mandy Rose's unexpected championship matches' losing streak

Mandy Rose has been one of the rising stars in WWE in recent years. But as impressive as her career has been, she holds an unexpected losing streak in championship matches.

Rose joined WWE after she participated in Season 6 of Tough Enough, where she finished second behind the winner, Sara Lee. She signed a developmental contract after the end of the program in 2015, and Rose made her debut in NXT in January 2016.

It's fair to say that Mandy Rose's NXT run could have been better, as she competed in 140 matches and won only 33 of them. As a result, her winning percentage was approximately 23.5%. Nonetheless, she had her opportunities to challenge for the NXT Women's Championship.

Rose competed for the NXT Women's Championship four times in her career, all during live shows. She lost all four opportunities. Her first title match came against Bayley at NXT Orlando in March 2016, where she tasted her first championship match defeat.

She then faced Asuka for the title twice in three days between October 27 and 29 at an NXT Sacramento Show and an NXT Bakersfield Show. Rose tapped out in both bouts. The Golden Goddess faced Asuka in her last NXT title match on February 10, 2017, at an NXT Asbury Park Show, where she lost again.

2018 New York Comic Con - Day 2

Mandy Rose challenges for the RAW Women's Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber

Mandy Rose then moved to Monday Night RAW as part of the group named Absolution in November 2017. Shortly thereafter, she had the chance to compete for the RAW Women's Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber 2018. Unfortunately for her, Mandy Rose was the first competitior eliminated from the match.

As of this writing, this bout marked her only chance to challenge for the RAW Women's Championship.

Mandy Rose Vs. Asuka for the Smackdown Women's Championship

Asuka shatters Mandy Rose's dream of becoming SmackDown Women's Champion

After Rose got drafted to SmackDown in the 2018 Superstar Shake-up, God's Greatest Creation had the chance to challenge for the Smackdown Women's Championship at Fastlane 2019.

Once more, she faced Asuka for the gold because The Empress of Tomorrow held the title. But history repeated itself, as Asuka defeated Rose once yet again. As the storyline went on, Mandy Rose slipped on the ring apron due to a miscommunication caused by her partner, Sonya Deville.

TOMORROW 💁‍♀️ There will be a NEW Smackdown Women’s Champion and when I say NEW I mean the woman that has it ALL & that’s #GodsGreatestCreation 🙌🏼 #WWEFastLane #Totalpackage @WWE pic.twitter.com/JNB4F9IXqY — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) March 10, 2019

She then received a kick to the face from her opponent to lose the match. Like at Raw, it was her first, last, and only opportunity for Mandy Rose to challenge for the Smackdown Women's title.

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville in WWE

Mandy Rose's unsuccessful attempts to win the tag team titles

Mandy Rose challenged for the Women's Tag Team Championship several times. As Fire and Desire, Rose and Sonya Deville attempted to win the titles on five occasions. The first one came at WWE Elimination Chamber 2019, when the pair participated in the Elimination Chamber Match to crown the first-ever Women's Tag Team Champions.

Rose and Deville were very close to winning their first championship because they were one of the last two teams remaining besides Bayley and Sasha Banks. But Deville tapped out to Sasha Banks, so Rose was still left looking for her first title.

In August of the same year, Fire and Desire again competed for the tag titles in a four-way elimination tag team match. They duo faced Asuka & Kairi Sane, The IIconics, and Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross. But Rose tapped out to Asuka, and Bliss and Cross ultimately went on to win the titles.

At WWE Clash of Champions 2019, Rose and Deville had their third chance to win gold. They faced the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, but they were once again defeated.

Fire and Desire had two more unsuccessful title matches during a WWE Live Tour in Australia. They were booked for the same match against the champions, Asuka & Kairi Sane and The IIconics on October 21 and October 23. Both matches ended in the same result, as Asuka and Sane retained their titles.

The Golden Goddess was traded back to RAW last September, and she quickly teamed up with Dana Brooke. The newly-formed team challenged the Women's Tag Team Champions, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, on the November 2 episode of RAW.

Baszler capitalized on Lana's interference and applied the Kirifuda Clutch to Brooke. She had no option but to tap out, marking Mandy Rose's 12th defeat in a title match.

With 12 straight losses in title bouts, Rose is surely more eager than ever to win some gold. Though she has been one of the most used female superstars throughout her career in both RAW and SmackDown, she hasn't reached the main event level yet. Fans will have to wait and see if the one they call God's Greatest Creation can win any gold in 2021.