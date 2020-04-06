Mandy Rose says 'yes' to team name suggested by WWE Superstar after her alliance with Otis

This WWE Superstar suggested a new team name to Mandy Rose after she formed an alliance with Otis.

She got together with Otis after helping him defeat Dolph Ziggler at WrestleMania 36.

Otis and Mandy Rose

After what must have seemed like an eternity to Otis, he finally got the chance to face Dolph Ziggler inside the squared circle on night 2 of WrestleMania 36. The Heavy Machinery member had been waiting for this opportunity for a long time and was hell-bent on exacting revenge on Ziggler for taking Mandy Rose away from him.

After a hard-fought back and forth, Otis successfully hit the Caterpillar on Ziggler after Mandy hit the latter with a low blow. After the match, Otis celebrated with Mandy, in what seems like the culmination of this intriguing love triangle storyline.

Soon after the match was over, Tucker took to Twitter and apologized to Mandy for questioning her intentions. He also thanked her for having Otis' back when he couldn't. Tucker finished off the tweet by suggesting a name for the new alliance: "Golden Machinery".

Mandy Rose was quick to respond to Tucker and forgave him for questioning her. She praised him for being a true friend to Otis and approved the new team name that Tucker suggested. Check out the tweets below:

I forgive you, and commend you for being such a true friend! And YES to #GoldenMachinery 🙌🏼 https://t.co/8XO3JPdMIt — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) April 6, 2020

The angle kicked off several weeks ago on SmackDown on FOX, with Otis doing all he could to woo Mandy into getting together with him. Finally, Mandy began showing interest in Otis, and a date was set for Valentine's Day.

When Otis reached the restaurant, he saw Mandy sitting with Dolph Ziggler, breaking his heart in the process.

Otis then kicked off a feud with Ziggler. He recently displayed a completely different and scary side when Ziggler showed him a bunch of photos that he took with Mandy.

Otis destroyed The Miz and John Morrison as a terrified Ziggler watched from the ramp. On the latest edition of SmackDown on FOX, it was revealed that Sonya Deville was the one who sent Otis the text messages that ultimately resulted in Mandy getting together with Ziggler.

Advertisement

Tonight, before she assisted Otis in defeating Ziggler, Mandy Rose made sure to slap her former best friend at ringside. It seems like Mandy's friendship with Sonya has finally come to an end after the events that transpired on the second night of WrestleMania.

The duo was together for the entirety of their main roster run. A breakup was teased on the Road to WrestleMania 35 last year when both women cost each other matches against then Women's Champion Asuka. But, nothing came of it.

Only time will tell if Mandy forgives Deville or moves on with her new romantic partner.