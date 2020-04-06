Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler react to what went down between them at WrestleMania 36

Mandy Rose finally united with Otis at WrestleMania 36.

It looks like Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville are no longer a team.

Otis and Mandy Rose

WrestleMania 36 featured the much-awaited clash between Otis and Dolph Ziggler. However, the incidents of the past week's SmackDown further added to the intensity of this feud as it was revealed by a mysterious figure that Sonya Deville and Ziggler had sabotaged Otis' Valentine's Day plans with The Golden Goddess.

The Showoff appeared on The Grandest Stage of Them All with Sonya Deville on his side while there was no one in the corner of Otis. Deville even attempted to turn the match in Ziggler's favor by her interferences and Mandy Rose couldn't tolerate that. She made her way out to the ringside, took out her former tag team partner and went on to low-blow the 2-time World Champion. Owing to her assistance, Otis was able to pin Dolph Ziggler and pick up his first win at WrestleMania.

Post-match, the WWE Universe witnessed one of the most heartwarming moments in WrestleMania history as Otis and Rose celebrated together and shared their first kiss in the middle of the ring.

On the other side, Sonya Deville took to Twitter to reflect that she's heartbroken with what went down at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Ziggler commented as well and it seems he is willing to get over.

BRB

tough luck, getting drunk. Using the bucket to ice down my marbles,

(while I redownload @Tinder )#Wrestlemania36 #Wrestlemania — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) April 6, 2020

It remains to be seen wha Otis has to say regarding his incredible WrestleMania moment.