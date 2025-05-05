Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to form a new Toxic Attraction after latest WWE releases? Exploring the possibility 

WWE fans have been buzzing ever since the latest wave of releases hit the roster earlier this week, with former NXT star Gigi Dolin being one of the names who had been let go. Interestingly, WWE did not renew Sonya Deville's contract earlier this year. Many fans now believe she may reunite with her longtime friend and former tag team partner, Mandy Rose, outside the company.

The female stars have worked together in the past. Deville and Rose were once a part of a faction called Absolution on RAW alongside Saraya (FKA Paige). After the former Paige left the group due to an injury-forced retirement in May 2018, the duo renamed it as Fire and Desire.

They eventually feuded in mid-2020, and it ended after Mandy Rose defeated Sonya Deville in a Loser Leaves WWE Match at SummerSlam. In July 2021, Mandy returned to NXT and formed the Toxic Attraction group with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Interestingly, Sonya Deville surprisingly came to the aid of her former ally during Toxic Attraction's feud with Alba Fyre in October 2022.

Her close friendship with Mandy Rose drove this move. Rose was shockingly released in December 2022. The faction disbanded in February 2023 after Jayne turned on Dolin. Now that Rose, Deville, and Dolin are no longer part of WWE, the door seems to be open for the trio to form a new version of Toxic Attraction in promotions such as AEW.

It could be one of the most talked-about female factions in the pro wrestling industry. However, this is mere speculation at this point.

Sonya Deville revealed her issues with WWE creative

After her departure from the Stamford-based promotion earlier this year, Sonya Deville opened up about her stint. She revealed her creative frustrations during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show. The former Women’s Tag Team Champion shared that although she enjoyed parts of her WWE journey, she often felt stuck creatively.

The former Pure Fusion Collective leader also said she performed better when she had more control over her character. Deville admitted that the inconsistent start-stop direction of her storylines made it difficult for her to build momentum, despite her efforts to constantly reinvent herself with new gear and character tweaks.

Sonya's last in-ring appearance for the company was against Natalya on the February 3 edition of Main Event.

