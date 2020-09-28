It has been a couple of weeks since WWE announced that Mandy Rose has been drafted to Monday Night RAW from SmackDown. The decision sparked the debate of what the move would mean for the storyline between Mandy Rose and Mr. Money in the Bank, Otis. While we are yet to see Mandy make an appearance on RAW, we might just know her intentions now.

WWE Clash of Champions saw RAW Women's Champion Asuka successfully defend her title against Zelina Vega. Reacting to her victory, Mandy Rose has now tweeted the following, seemingly teasing her intentions to go after Asuka's RAW women's title.

Mandy Rose in WWE recently

Mandy Rose has been one of the featured Superstars of WWE's women's division this year. Her romance storyline with Otis has been received well by the fans. Mandy Rose was also involved in a heated storyline with her former tag team partner Sonya Deville, which saw the two take on each other in a Loser Leaves WWE match at SummerSlam, which Mandy won.

With her move to Monday Night RAW, there are many possible directions for her. If the above tweet is any indication, we might soon see her in the RAW Women's Championship picture.

