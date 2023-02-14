Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose is among those who were released by WWE in 2022. It was one of the most shocking moments of the last calendar year, especially considering how she was the NXT Women's Champion before her release.

With WWE 2K23 releasing in the coming weeks, fans will get to play as their favorite superstars. The rosters are usually decided ahead of time, which means sometimes, certain released superstars end up making it to the games before being removed in future updates.

Naturally, gamers want to know whether the former Golden Goddess is in WWE 2K23 or not. Unfortunately, it looks like Mandy Rose will not be in WWE and 2K's latest offering.

According to GamesRadar, her Toxic Attraction stablemates will have to make do without her. It's a real shame, given that she would have been one of the highest-rated female superstars had her WWE stint not come to an end.

Mandy Rose's sudden WWE release

Mandy Rose's WWE release came out of nowhere and stunned fans all around the world. She was reigning supreme as the NXT Women's Champion but was out of the company after losing her title in December 2022.

WWE was reportedly unhappy with Rose's activities outside the ring. She has a FanTime account where she posts content which was reportedly adjudged explicit by the company. The promotion felt this was not in line with the terms of her contract and cited this as the reason for her release.

The former Toxic Attraction leader took on Roxanne Perez in what was her final match in WWE. Her record-breaking reign as NXT Women's Champion came to an end after 413 days. When the referee hit the third count, fans thought it was merely the end of one of the greatest title runs we have seen in time. However, the release announcement that came a little later sent shockwaves in the wrestling world.

Mandy Rose hasn't been seen at any other promotion since her WWE release. It remains to be seen what her next step will be. We think she is extremely talented and would improve any women's roster in the world. Time will tell if she continues to pursue wrestling or not.

Poll : 0 votes