Mariah May to challenge the top champion at SummerSlam and set up a blockbuster match? Exploring the possibility

By Sheron
Modified Jun 04, 2025 21:50 GMT
Mariah May to challenge and grab a match at SummerSlam?
Mariah May to challenge and grab a match at SummerSlam? [Image Credits: wwe.com/Mariah May's Instagram account]

Fans who tuned in for the latest episode of WWE NXT were shocked to see the debut of Mariah May. It had been less than a week since she was removed from AEW's online roster page. While she did not have a match on NXT, she did make a huge proclamation. May said that she would be the next NXT Women's Champion. While this could be WWE's next big plan, the company could have something bigger for the upcoming SummerSlam Premium Live Event on August 2 and 3, 2025.

The current NXT Women's Champion is Jacy Jayne, who won it from Stephanie Vaquer last week. WWE may keep Mariah May on NXT to build up her fan following before pushing her up to the main roster. The Glamour could feud with Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship when she gets her call-up.

This could mirror Stratton's feud with Charlotte Flair that led to her retaining her title at WrestleMania 41. The current champion was always called a Flair wannabe, and she wanted to prove her doubters wrong.

Mariah May could have the same reasoning as the two do look similar. With two months till the SummerSlam PLE, WWE has enough time to build the Fighting Princess up in NXT before her eventual move to the main roster.

The former AEW Women's World Champion is hot off her year-long feud with Toni Storm, which fans of both companies praised. WWE would want to capitalize on the fame by giving the newest member of NXT a massive push, much like her former AEW colleague Ricky Saints. It won’t be surprising if her NXT stint lasts only a month. Right now, the SummerSlam booking is just speculation.

Who knew about Mariah May’s NXT debut?

Fightful Select reported that Mariah May has a multi-year deal with WWE. The company kept her debut under wraps to make it as shocking as possible. Even the women who were part of the segment when the former AEW star revealed herself didn't know what was going to happen. According to reports, only a small circle of people knew she would debut on the latest episode of NXT.

This would explain why WWE gave Roxanne Perez, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, and Jordynne Grace the main roster push. They were making room for new talent on NXT. Fans are excited for May on NXT, especially after her brutal match with Storm at AEW Revolution made global headlines.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
