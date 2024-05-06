Massive announcement, distracting Drew McIntyre & more - 4 things CM Punk can do on WWE RAW

For over 24 hours now, CM Punk has been up to his usual antics. The Straightedge Superstar has been wandering around the WWE Headquarters after finding himself locked inside. Punk has been sharing updates on his Instagram stories, chronicling his humorous escapades within the Stamford-based promotion's headquarters.

Not only that, but The Voice of the Voiceless has hinted that he might stick around until the next episode of RAW, suggesting a potential appearance on the red brand.

In this article, we'll explore four things CM Punk could do if he shows up on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW.

#4. CM Punk might cost Drew McIntyre again on RAW

In tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Drew McIntyre is poised for another significant opportunity as he squares off against Finn Balor in the first round of the King of the Ring 2024 Tournament.

However, with tensions escalating between Punk and McIntyre, there's a possibility that The Best in the World might once again sabotage McIntyre's plans. Punk could interfere in the match or even serve as a special commentator, tipping the scales in Balor's favor and potentially leading to The Prince's victory.

Previously, Punk cost Drew the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL by attacking the latter after his win and allowing Damian Priest to cash in. Additionally, he also interfered in a match on RAW post-Mania, preventing McIntyre from becoming the no. 1 contender.

So, interfering in the King of the Ring first round could be the latest move in Punk's ongoing vendetta against McIntyre.

#3. Punk could share his WWE Headquarters experience

CM Punk is amusingly wandering around the WWE headquarters. Therefore, if he appears on RAW, The Second City Saint might share his experiences with the live crowd. Such a segment could provide excellent entertainment for both the audience in attendance and fans watching from home.

Punk's popularity can be credited to his ability to cut promos, and a humorously delivered promo like this would likely be well-received by fans.

#2. CM Punk might share an update on his in-ring comeback

Despite being absent from the squared circle, Punk remains actively involved with the Stamford-based promotion. However, if The Best in the World were to appear in the upcoming episode of RAW, he might finally share a positive update on his in-ring comeback.

Additionally, we are approaching the Saudi Arabia show, where WWE always tries to bring out the big guns for the event. If The Voice of the Voiceless can recover by the time King and Queen of the Ring rolls around, then tonight's show could serve as a platform where Punk announces his in-ring return.

#1. CM Punk might appear after RAW goes off the air

Another possibility for Punk's involvement in tonight's show is to have him make a brief appearance after the show goes off the air to send the live audience home happy. This tactic was used by the company during the SmackDown Draft episode, where the former WWE Champion was initially advertised but only appeared after the show.

Therefore, it's possible that instead of featuring Punk during television time, WWE may opt to have him cut a promo after tonight's episode of RAW.