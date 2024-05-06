CM Punk's recent blunder could lead to WWE RAW appearance

CM Punk may wind up appearing on tomorrow night's edition of WWE RAW due to a hilarious blunder he made over the weekend.

The 45-year-old is out of action with a torn triceps he suffered in the Men's Royal Rumble match in January. However, he has been keeping busy while he recovers and was a part of the Kickoff panel for Backlash alongside Big E and Jackie Redmond.

The show was filmed at WWE Headquarters in Connecticut and CM Punk managed to get himself locked in the building. He had some fun with it last night on social media and is seemingly still stuck in the building today. He took to his Instagram story today and noted that he might stick around for tomorrow night's episode of RAW in Hartford.

"Yes, I am still here. Look at my bed head. Same clothes, say hello to Bob. I made my way back to the gym and there is people working out in here. So, I just have to disappear again. I might stick around for Hartford RAW, I don't know. I think I could just become The Phantom of the Opera. I think I could live in this place and I don't think anybody would know," he said.

Punk appears to still be stuck in Connecticut.

WWE official comments on CM Punk's return to the company

A legendary WWE official recently shared that he got emotional during CM Punk's return to the company.

Charles Robinson has been a referee for a long time and has been in the ring for some of the most iconic matches in wrestling. Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, Robinson discussed Punk's return and admitted that the moment brought a tear to his eye.

"For me personally, CM Punk is one of my favorite guys, so I was very, very excited when he came back, you know? Had a tear in my eye. Why? Because I love CM Punk as a person. Period," said Robinson. [From 03:32 - 03:46]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

CM Punk has been involved in a bitter rivalry with Drew McIntyre for months on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see if Punk appears on tomorrow's edition of RAW after being stuck in Connecticut all weekend.