Massive betrayal involving Jey Uso, Seth Rollins to lose his title? 5 surprises that could happen on WWE RAW this week

WWE Monday Night RAW will be taking place later tonight. The show will air live on the USA Network, emanating from Dallas, Texas. According to WrestleTix, over 11,000 fans will be in attendance at the American Airlines Center.

Several matches have been confirmed for the show, along with an appearance from Logan Paul. Jey Uso will clash with The Judgment Day's Damian Priest. Plus, Becky Lynch will defend her prized NXT Women's Championship against the woman who never lost the belt: Indi Hartwell.

Another match announced for the show will see former rivals collide again as Sami Zayn battles Drew McIntyre. Additionally, there will be tag team action with The New Day battling Alpha Academy. Lastly, Johnny Gargano will go one-on-one with Giovanni Vinci.

Despite so much already being announced for the red brand's next show, there will surely be a lot more throughout the three hour program. Some of which could be major surprises. This article will take a look at five things that could happen tonight that will shake things up dramatically.

Below are five surprises that could happen on WWE RAW this week:

#5. Sami Zayn may turn heel on Jey Uso

Expand Tweet

Sami Zayn and Jey Uso have had a storied past in WWE. At one point, The Usos and Sami were good friends. Things changed over time, however, and once Zayn joined The Bloodline, there was a lot of animosity. They made up, only for Sami to leave the group, leading to even more turmoil between the former friends.

Once Jey left the dominant WWE faction, he and Sami once again rekindled their friendship. His arrival on RAW seemed like great news for Zayn, but it later came out that Kevin Owens had to move to SmackDown in exchange for Uso's arrival on RAW. This led to mixed emotions from the former Intercontinental Champion.

In fact, The Underdog From The Underground even snapped at Jey last week before quickly apologizing. This week could be even more dramatic. Sami may lash out at his friend in a fit of rage, or even outright attack Main Event Jey Uso, turning heel in the process.

#4. Damian Priest could cash in on Seth Rollins

Damian Priest

Seth Rollins is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion. He defeated AJ Styles at WWE Night of Champions earlier this year to become the inaugural champion of this incarnation of the title. He has since successfully defended it against Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Bron Breakker, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Meanwhile, Damian Priest is Senor Money in the Bank. He won the briefcase when WWE had the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in London this past summer. While he's teased cashing in multiple times, he's yet to fully commit to a title match.

That could change come Monday Night RAW. Seth has a well known back injury that Nakamura brought to light. If Damian assaults Rollins, he could then cash in to pick up the biggest win of his career. From there, it may be Priest battling Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel.

#3. Jade Cargill could finally debut properly

Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill is WWE's latest massive signing. Prior to joining the biggest pro wrestling promotion in the world, Cargill was a member of the All Elite Wrestling roster. While in AEW, Jade held the TBS Championship.

Interestingly, Cargill is yet to properly debut on a brand. Instead, she has been seen with Adam Pearce, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels. Each show is seemingly working to bring her to their particular brand.

WWE Monday Night RAW may be the show she debuts on. Jade and Becky Lynch had a staredown recently that turned a lot of heads. Plus, Cargill vs. Rhea Ripley could be big box office. If Jade is red brand-bound, she could arrive as soon as tonight and appear in front of the live crowd.

#2. WWE SmackDown's Nick Aldis could appear

Expand Tweet

Speaking of big WWE signings, Triple H hired another popular star recently. While Jade is set to come in as an in-ring talent, The Game hired former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis to run the blue brand.

Aldis is the new WWE Friday Night SmackDown General Manager. He took to the role almost immediately, issuing several orders and making big-time matches. One of his most notable moves, however, was fining RAW's Jey Uso for showing up on SmackDown.

Not only that, he kicked both Jey and RAW General Manager Adam Pearce out of the arena during the most recent edition of SmackDown. If he wants to troll or antagonize Pearce, Aldis may show up on RAW this week. While he'd likely be kicked out too, he may get under Adam's skin, which is something Nick seemingly would enjoy.

#1. Indi Hartwell could dethrone Becky Lynch

Expand Tweet

As noted, Becky Lynch is set to defend her NXT Women's Championship on WWE RAW. She first won the title on the September 12th editon of NXT. Since then, The Man has successfully defended the belt against Natalya, Tiffany Stratton, and Tegan Nox.

Big Time Becks' opponent on WWE RAW will be Indi Hartwell. The impressive superstar held the very same belt earlier this year. Unfortunately, she had to forfeit it both due to an injury and being drafted to Monday Night RAW. Now that the title is floating between both brands, however, Indi wants another crack at it.

A shocking decision could be to have Hartwell win the belt on RAW. Becky losing to Indi would be quite surprising, especially given how little build up their story has. Plus, The Man is scheduled for a match with Lyra Valkyria at Halloween Havoc. A title change would shake things up considerably.

Vince Russo claims a WWE legend wants to die in a wrestling ring here