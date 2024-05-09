The King and Queen of the Ring is the next Premium Live Event on the WWE calendar. The titular event will emanate from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In addition to the finals of the respective tournaments, a handful of other important matches will also occur, including the already-announced Intercontinental and Women's World Championship bouts.

Since the Saudi shows always receive special attention and glamor, The King and Queen of the Ring PLE will potentially play host to several surprises.

#4. "Big" Bronson Reed wins the Intercontinental Championship at The King and Queen of the Ring

On May 25, all hell will break loose in the Jeddah Superdome as Sami Zayn defends his Intercontinental Championship against a desperate Chad Gable and "Big" Bronson Reed.

Considering the relationship dynamics between Gable and Zayn, the casual fan may be tempted to remove Reed from the mix. After all, The Master of The Alpha Academy turned his back on the champion and the fans to increase his chances of winning the title.

However, "Big" Bronson Reed might walk out of The King and Queen of the Ring PLE with the coveted workhorse championship. In recent exchanges, the Australian superstar has gotten the better of both of his opponents.

Triple H seems to have much faith in the former NXT North American Champion, which could manifest itself with a surprise title win in Saudi Arabia.

Booking Reed to win in Jeddah would be a courageous maneuver. Zayn is a massive fan favorite in Saudi Arabia, and the crowd will firmly back the champion. Thus, it would be intriguing to book a winner who will certainly receive thunderous boos.

#3. Finn Balor turns on Damian Priest

The Judgment Day has ruled Monday Night RAW for two years, but the bond holding the dominant faction together has weakened considerably, especially with Rhea Ripley's injury.

Nowhere was the friction more evident than at Backlash France. Despite receiving some much-needed assistance from JD McDonagh and Finn Balor, World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest was incredibly rude to his partners, even shoving Balor into the corner.

The Punisher apologized publicly to The Judgment Day, seemingly burying the hatchet and signaling a fresh start. However, fans can expect the implosion angle to escalate in the coming weeks and potentially boil over at The King and Queen of the Ring.

Balor must be envious of Priest's recent success. Furthermore, The Punisher, behaving as the acting leader, hasn't treated The Prince most respectably. These negative feelings could grow out of control in Jeddah, where he stabs his long-time friend in the back.

#2. Ludwig Kaiser costs Gunther the crown

The King of the Ring Tournament kickstarted on RAW this week, with Gunther, Ilja Dragunov, and Jey Uso advancing to the next round. Although the crown is still wide open, The Ring General is a hot favorite to win the tournament.

The former Intercontinental Champion is on a redemption tour following his loss to Sami Zayn at WrestleMania XL. However, his revenge tour could reach an unexpected obstacle in the form of Ludwig Kaiser.

Ludwig Kaiser has been Gunther's most trusted ally. But he has recently shown more aggression, as evident in his vicious betrayal of Giovanni Vinci. Imperium stands strong for now, but Kaiser's recent change in behavior could instigate a surprise turn at The King and Queen of the Ring.

#1. Logan Paul comes face-to-face with John Cena

As has become the norm, Logan Paul will likely feature in the upcoming Saudi PLE at The King and Queen of The Ring. Paul is featured on the promotional poster for the event, indicating his immense popularity in the region.

It remains to be seen how The Maverick will be potentially used at the event, but the company could use the occasion to create a viral moment.

John Cena is also another marketable name associated with WWE and if The Cenation Leader is available for The King and Queen of the Ring PLE, the company could instigate one of the most chilling face-offs in pro wrestling history.

The Champ and The Maverick could stare daggers through each other in front of the Saudi fans, fuelling speculation of a massive dream encounter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback