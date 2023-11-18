Massive Bloodline betrayal teased on SmackDown: What you may have missed

Did Paul Heyman's promo on WWE SmackDown hint at a potential betrayal in The Bloodline?

Solo Sikoa convincingly defeated John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel. On tonight's episode of SmackDown, Paul Heyman cut a scathing promo, taking shots at Cena and putting Solo over big time. Judging by how The Enforcer was treated in the promo and his overall presentation since his win over Cena, it seems like something big is on the horizon.

Is a massive betrayal looming closer? Is Paul Heyman grooming Solo Sikoa as the next Bloodline leader?

Mere days ago, WWE shared an image announcing Solo's return to SmackDown following his victory over Cena. For months, Roman Reigns was the only one getting such graphics.

For the entirety of the promo, Solo was positioned front and center, making it clear that WWE wanted fans' complete focus on him. Also, at one point during the promo, Heyman stated that all Cena had to do was acknowledge the real GOAT, but he can't even say goodbye to fans now that Solo has spiked him in the throat. Interestingly, Heyman didn't take Reigns' name while mentioning "the real GOAT."

Is Heyman brewing something sinister? He has had a history of betraying his clients, and it won't be out of character for him to cross The Tribal Chief for a much younger superstar who is steadily turning into a massive name in WWE. Only time will tell if the latest hints will lead to an unexpected betrayal and the crowning of a new Tribal Chief.

The Bloodline is one of the most dominant factions in WWE history

Roman Reigns formed The Bloodline a while after turning heel. Today, many fans consider it one of the greatest stables in the history of WWE. The stable's strength peaked not too long ago, as evident from its massive win at last year's Survivor Series: WarGames event.

Today, the faction consists of Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Heyman. It remains to be seen if the stable sees another civil war in the distant future and if Solo becomes the new Tribal Chief.

What do you make of these hints? Is Solo being positioned as the next Tribal Chief by Heyman? Sound off in the comments section below.

