After last night's WWE Night of Champions premium live event went off the air, Sami Zayn received a massive ovation from fans in attendance.

The closing match of last night's show saw Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens retaining their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. During the final moments of the contest, Jimmy Uso stunned the viewers by turning on Roman Reigns and attacking him with two back-to-back superkicks. Moments later, a Helluva Kick ended things for The Bloodline duo.

After Night of Champions went off the air, Sami Zayn received a loud ovation from the Jeddah crowd for his remarkable performance. The footage of the moment was shared by Anutosh Bajpai, and you can check it out below:

Roman Reigns will seek payback for what happened at Night of Champions

Heading into the Saudi Arabia premium live event, Roman Reigns was quite sure that he would leave the country with four title belts on his shoulders. He even tweeted a bold message before the show, making it clear that he was optimistic about winning the match.

Unfortunately, things didn't go the way Reigns had planned. The ride back from Saudi Arabia to the US must have been quite agonizing for The Tribal Chief, knowing that his own blood betrayed him in the middle of the ring.

Shortly after the show went off the air, WWE Hall of Famer and The Usos' father Rikishi tweeted a bunch of messages, hinting that he would try to restore peace among The Bloodline members. It remains to be seen if Rikishi ends up making an on-screen return to WWE after three long years. His last appearance was at Survivor Series 2020, where he attended The Undertaker's retirement ceremony.

