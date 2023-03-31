Massive bout to take place at WWE WrestleMania 39, legendary stars to be honored - 16 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

WWE WrestleMania weekend has arrived! The network & Peacock programming has been at a virtual stand-still for several weeks, with some weekends offering as little as four or five full-length programs, half of which aired elsewhere recently. Thankfully, a wealth of content is flooding both platforms this week.

Monday was stacked with nine episodes of WWF Superstars from 1996, a new WWE 24, and RAW Talk. Tuesday featured an archived episode of NXT and a new edition of The Best of WWE.

Wednesday featured the usual archived episode of Monday Night RAW and The Bump featuring The Miz, Maryse, & Johnny Gargano. Lastly, a new episode of This Week in WWE was added on Thursday.

The momentum will continue this weekend with an incredible number of new shows. In total, 16 full-length programs are set to be added on-demand and stream, including WWE WrestleMania 39, the Hall of Fame, NXT Level Up, & more. What shows will be available?

Below are 16 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#16. The 2023 Hall of Fame will air

Rey Mysterio is being inducted into the Hall of Fame

The WWE Hall of Fame will air on Friday, March 31, at 10 PM EST. The big ceremony held over WWE WrestleMania weekend will honor five stars from wrestling's past, including an active superstar, international legend, celebrity, and even a referee for the first time.

Rey Mysterio is the headline inductee for the class of 2023. He'll be joined by The Great Muta & Stacy Keibler, and The late-great Andy Kaufman will be inducted into the celebrity wing. At the same time, legendary official Tim White will be given The Warrior Award posthumously.

#15. Main Event & #14. SmackDown, two recent shows will be made available on-demand

Liv Morgan on SmackDown

Two shows that recently aired will be available on-demand beginning this weekend. These programs initially aired on the USA Network and Hulu, but their WWE Network & Peacock debuts were delayed due to contractual obligations.

WWE Main Event from March 16, 2023, will be available on Saturday, April 1. The show featured NXT's Dante Chen vs. RAW's Cedric Alexander & NXT's Trick Williams vs. RAW's Akira Tozawa.

Friday Night SmackDown from March 3, 2023, will be available on-demand on Sunday, April 2. The show featured a Roman Reigns-Cody Rhodes face-to-face meeting, Sami Zayn vs. Solo Sikoa, & more.

#13. La Previa & #12. The Bump, two programs will preview WWE WrestleMania 39

Los Lotharios on La Previa

Two shows will be added to both platforms this weekend to hype up WWE WrestleMania 39. Although specifics aren't yet revealed, a panel of hosts will be joined by various superstar guests to talk about The Show of Shows.

La Previa, a Spanish-language show, will be available on Saturday, April 1, at 10 PM EST. An episode of WWE's The Bump hosted by Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp, Ryan Pappolla, and Megan Morant will stream on Sunday, April 2, beginning at 10 AM EST.

In addition to the aforementioned episode of The Bump, another episode will be available on Monday to break down the events of WWE WrestleMania 39 Sunday.

#11. WWE WrestleMania 39 Saturday & #10. WrestleMania 39 Saturday Kickoff

WWE @WWE @JohnCena shines in the spotlight as he aims to stop @_Theory1 ’s reign as United States Champion when #WrestleMania Goes Hollywood on April 1 and 2, streaming exclusively on @peacock in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else! .@JohnCena shines in the spotlight as he aims to stop @_Theory1’s reign as United States Champion when #WrestleMania Goes Hollywood on April 1 and 2, streaming exclusively on @peacock in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else! https://t.co/JkqjIUS8WF

WWE WrestleMania 39 will air this weekend! The big event will take place across two days, with WWE WrestleMania 39 Saturday streaming on Saturday, April 1, beginning at 8 PM EST. A two-hour WWE WrestleMania 39 Saturday Kickoff show is scheduled to begin at 6 PM EST.

Night 1 will feature an assortment of big bouts, including John Cena vs. Austin Theory, Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair, & more. Perhaps the most anticipated bout on Saturday will see The Usos fight Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles.

#9. WWE WrestleMania 39 Sunday & #8. WrestleMania 39 Sunday Kickoff

The second night of WWE WrestleMania 39 will air on Sunday. WWE WrestleMania 39 Sunday will begin streaming on Sunday, April 2, at 8 PM EST. Just as with the prior night, the two-hour Kickoff show will start at 6 PM.

The marquee match for Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania 39 will see Roman Reigns fight Cody Rhodes in one of the most anticipated bouts in recent memory. The show will also feature Edge vs. Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell, Asuka vs. Bianca Belair, & more.

#7. The Ultimate WrestleMania Night 1 & #6. The Ultimate WrestleMania Night 2

The Ultimate Show

The Ultimate Show is set to return this weekend with not one but two episodes. The series typically features Matt Camp, Ryan Pappolla, and Sam Roberts fantasy booking a major match or concept in an hour or less.

This time around, they will book The Ultimate WrestleMania. Part one will be available on Saturday, April 1, at 10 AM EST, and part two on Sunday, April 2, at 10 AM EST.

#5. NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 & #4. The NXT Stand & Deliver Pre-Show

While most fans are primarily hyped for WWE WrestleMania 39, another major event will take place in front of thousands of fans this weekend. The NXT brand will offer its Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event on Saturday, April 1.

The show will begin at 1 PM EST, with the Stand & Deliver 2023 Pre-Show airing right before, beginning at noon. The main event of Stand & Deliver will see Bron Breakker defend the NXT Championship against Carmelo Hayes.

Stand & Deliver will be stacked with other big matches, including an NXT Women's Championship Ladder Match, Dragon Lee's debut, and Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller in an Unsanctioned Match.

#3. WrestleMania 39 Saturday Press Conference & #2. WrestleMania 39 Sunday Press Conference

Triple H at a press conference

Triple H has always been a fan of post-show conference calls and press conferences. He held them religiously with NXT when he controlled the brand, primarily following major TakeOver events. He has brought back full-fledged press conferences since taking over WWE's creative direction.

Two major press conferences will air this weekend. One is scheduled for Saturday, April 1, and the other for Sunday, April 2. Neither has an official start time, as they'll take place following WWE WrestleMania 39 Saturday & Sunday, respectively.

#1. NXT Level Up will stream

Nathan Frazer vs. Javier Bernal

Along with all of the WWE WrestleMania 39 festivities, NXT's B-show will still air this weekend. NXT Level Up will be available beginning at 10 PM EST on-demand for WWE Network subscribers. Due to contractual rights, Peacock won't receive the episode for a few weeks afterward.

Two big matches have been announced for the show airing on Friday, March 31. Former NXT UK star Nathan Frazer will take on Javier Bernal in the main event. Meanwhile, Valentina Feroz will take on Lash Legend in the opening bout.

