Massive brawl, Shocking heel turn & more - 4 things that could happen on The Grayson Waller Effect on WWE SmackDown

The upcoming episode of SmackDown will be the go-home edition of the blue show before the 2024 Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event. WWE has advertised a special edition of The Grayson Waller Effect on the program, with Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa as the guests.

Fans could expect some shocking things to unfold in the segment, which might have major implications. From planting the seeds for a huge rivalry to a heartbreaking heel turn, several things can happen on the infamous talk show on the final episode of SmackDown before the upcoming Glasgow spectacle.

Let's look at four things that could happen on The Grayson Waller Effect on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

#4 A major brawl could erupt in the ring on SmackDown

In recent weeks, DIY and A-Town Down Under have been at loggerheads with each other on Friday Night SmackDown. Grayson Waller defeated Johnny Gargano in a singles match last week on the blue brand.

There's a good possibility that The Aussie Icon could brag about his victory and try to humiliate DIY on The Grayson Waller Effect. This could ultimately lead to a massive brawl between both teams during the segment on SmackDown.

Over the past year, Waller's infamous talk show has seen several tumultuous endings. A similar situation can play out on the go-home edition of the blue show before Clash at the Castle when Ciampa and Gargano appear on The Grayson Waller Effect.

#3 Tensions might escalate between Austin Theory and Grayson Waller

Over the past few weeks, tensions have been visibly brewing between Austin Theory and Grayson Waller on SmackDown. There have been numerous instances when Theory seemed flustered by Waller's imprudent actions. Therefore, things could escalate between the teammates during the upcoming edition of The Grayson Waller Effect.

The Aussie Icon could once again put Austin Theory in a treacherous position, making the latter take the bullet for him.

Waller could leave his tag team partner alone in the ring amid a brawl and flee away, or he could simply put Theory in a match without asking the latter. This could eventually aggravate the situation, sowing the seeds of Theory's much-awaited babyface turn.

#2 WWE Tag Team Championship match could be added to Clash at the Castle

One thing that could happen during the upcoming edition of The Grayson Waller Effect is a huge announcement for the upcoming Glasgow spectacle. The fact that both teams will be face-to-face on the show indicates that WWE could be cooking a match between the two.

DIY could demand a WWE Tag Team Championship match from Grayson Waller and Austin Theory at Clash at the Castle. While The Aussie Icon might deny it, SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis could make that contest official for the upcoming premium live event.

Therefore, this bout could come as a last-minute addition to the match card for Clash at the Castle.

#1 Tommaso Ciampa could turn on Johnny Gargano

Triple H's run as the main roster's creative head is known for its unpredictability, as the WWE Chief Content Officer is known for delivering shockers when fans least expect them. Therefore, one such surprise could unfold this week on SmackDown during The Grayson Waller Effect.

Tommaso Ciampa could turn on Johnny Gargano during the talk show in a shocking turn of events, leading to the implosion of DIY. The duo has failed to create much of an impact on the main roster. Hence, Gargano and Ciampa could split up to resume their solo careers.

This could pave the way for the return of their NXT gimmicks, which saw them achieve tremendous success. Tommaso Ciampa's potential heel turn could pave the way for a long-term rivalry between him and Johnny Gargano, which could culminate in a match at SummerSlam 2024.

