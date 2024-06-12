3 last-minute matches that could be added to Clash at the Castle during WWE SmackDown (June 14, 2024)

WWE will be heading to Glasgow, Scotland, this Saturday, to host the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event. As the company is heading to the United Kingdom after two years to hold a spectacle, there has been a great fervor among fans. Five matches have been officially announced for the spectacular show so far.

There is a good possibility that WWE could add another match to the card on the go-home edition of SmackDown before the premium live event. Several feuds and rivalries have been brewing on the blue brand lately, involving top stars and factions. As a result, a few of those could culminate in matches at the upcoming premium live event.

Let's look at three last-minute matches that could be added to the Clash at the Castle card during the go-home episode of SmackDown before the spectacle.

#3. DIY vs. A-Town Down Under

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa have been at loggerheads with Grayson Waller and Austin Theory lately. However, this week on SmackDown, WWE has announced a special edition of The Grayson Waller Effect with DIY as the guests.

There is a good possibility that this segment could turn into chaos with a brawl erupting on the blue brand between both teams. As a result, General Manager Nick Aldis could make A-Town Down Under vs. DIY official for the Clash at the Castle 2024 Premium Live Event.

It could come as a last-minute addition to the matchcard, as both teams have been involved in a program on the blue brand lately. Hence, the prospect of the WWE Tag Team Championship match being added to the show is plausible.

#2. Santos Escobar vs. Andrade

One of the matches that could get added to the card for Clash at the Castle 2024 is Santos Escobar vs. Andrade. The latter has been involved in a storyline with the Legado Del Fantasma, as Angel has been trying to convince him to join the heel faction lately. However, the 34-year-old star has disregarded the idea.

Last week on SmackDown, Andrade walked through Santos Escobar and his crew, turning his back on them, which enraged Campeon de Chocolate. This could eventually lead to Escobar taking matters into his own hands and teaching the former United States Champion a lesson.

As a result, WWE could make a match between Andrade and Santos Escobar official for Clash at the Castle 2024. It could herald a new chapter in their storyline, with the feud possibly continuing even after the spectacle in Glasgow, Scotland.

#1. Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens at Clash at the Castle 2024

One of the rivalries that has been causing mayhem on SmackDown lately is between Kevin Owens and The Bloodline. The Prizefighter was at the receiving end of a vicious beatdown last week as Solo Sikoa and his crew wreaked havoc on him at the ringside.

Therefore, a furious Owens could show up on the go-home edition of SmackDown before the event and challenge Sikoa to a singles match at Clash at the Castle 2024. The former Universal Champion might look for revenge against The Enforcer, which could lead to General Manager Nick Aldis making this match official for the upcoming spectacle.

This could pave the way for this rivalry to unravel a new chapter on SmackDown, as Kevin Owens has been looking to take revenge on The Bloodline. Hence, on the upcoming edition of the blue brand, WWE might add this potential match to the Clash at the Castle 2024 Premium Live Event as a last-minute addition.

