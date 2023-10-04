Massive first-time ever feud with Rhea Ripley, new stable? - 4 directions for Jade Cargill on WWE RAW

Jade Cargill is WWE's hottest new signing. The Sports Entertainment juggernaut recently revealed that the talented performer was joining the company. This came after rumors had previously swirled regarding her potential arrival.

Before joining World Wrestling Entertainment's ranks, Jade was in All Elite Wrestling. She started her pro career with the Jacksonville-based promotion and even held the TBS Championship throughout much of her tenure.

Cargill left AEW for the greener pastures of World Wrestling Entertainment, and many have wondered when she may debut. In fact, most are curious as to what show she'll even be on, at least full-time. Recent rumors have indicated that the confident star may be debuting on the flagship show, Monday Night RAW.

While nothing is for sure until fans see Jade arrive, many are already imagining the matches, stories, and rivalries awaiting Cargill on the red brand. This article will look at a handful of directions for Jade if she does indeed debut on RAW.

Below are four directions for Jade Cargill on WWE RAW.

#4. She could gun for Rhea Ripley and the Women's World Championship

Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is the top female star on WWE Monday Night RAW. In fact, an argument could be made that The Nightmare is the biggest star on the red brand altogether, regardless of gender or division. She's also the reigning Women's World Champion.

The Ripper has been burning through opponents on the red brand in both championship and non-title matches. She has defeated the likes of Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, Natalya, Dana Brooke, and Raquel Rodriguez. Her current test is the powerful Nia Jax.

Supposing The Eradicator makes it past Nia, Rhea will need a new challenger. It would make sense for a star like Jade Cargill to want the top title on whatever brand she's a part of. Plus, Rhea vs. Jade could be a WrestleMania-level feud for the posters alone, as both women look like larger than life superstars in the best way.

#3. Jade Cargill could form a stable

As noted, prior to joining WWE, Jade Cargill was in All Elite Wrestling. She was known for her dominance in the women's division and her record-setting TBS Championship reign. Still, her success wasn't all due to her own ability.

Jade had a faction while in AEW known as The Baddies. Talented performers such as Red Velvet, Kiera Hogan, and Leila Grey helped to make up the stable. The group was clearly successful given that Jade only lost twice throughout her entire AEW tenure.

She could end up forming a stable on WWE RAW. The group could be similar to The Baddies, but it could also be something completely different. For example, somebody like Xia Li could be utilized as Jade's protector.

#2. She could take out Nia Jax to make a big splash

Nia Jax and Rhea Ripley

While Jade Cargill is WWE's newest high-profile signing, she isn't the only one making a splash in the company. Just a few weeks prior to Jade's signing with World Wrestling Entertainment, the powerful Nia Jax made her return to the promotion.

Since returning on Monday Night RAW, Jax has attacked and laid out several stars. This includes Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, Piper Niven, Chelsea Green, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark. She even went on to defeat Stark in singles competition.

Nia has been leaving a path of destruction in her wake. A big way to debut Jade could be to have the former TBS Champion stand up to Jax. If Cargill not only stands up to the bully, but ultimately defeats her, Jade will have made an instant impact in WWE.

#1. Jade could win a debuting WWE women's mid-card title

Jade Cargill's time in AEW was relatively short-lived in the grand scheme of things, but she still had a successful run as champion. While she has sought out greener pastures in WWE, the company does fall short in one particular field: there isn't a mid-card title for the female stars.

Many believe that the NXT Women's Championship appearing on RAW could be a dry run for the company to see what a secondary women's belt on the brand could look like. There's certainly a chance that WWE could see the success of it and opt to create the Women's Intercontinental Championship or a similar themed title.

If they do, Jade may be the perfect woman to hold it. She could be the first champion, just like with the TBS Title. It could also allow her to develop and slay competition before challenging the likes of Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch.

