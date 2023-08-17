With SmackDown in Canada, Edge returned to last week's show to challenge someone he hasn't faced one-on-one in WWE. That superstar turned out to be Sheamus, who happily accepted the challenge from the WWE Hall-of-Famer.

The two will battle on this week's SmackDown. Before leaving the ring, Sheamus told Edge that he hoped he wouldn't regret calling The Celtic Warrior out for a match in Toronto.

Since it's a bout on The Rated R Superstar's home turf, there are a few ways that things could play out on SmackDown in Toronto. Here are five possible outcomes for the SmackDown match between Edge and Sheamus.

#5 A dirty ending leads to a rematch at Payback

With Payback around the corner, there is a good chance that something sketchy happens in the match on SmackDown. There could be a double count-out or an inadvertent disqualification that leads to another fight.

Butch or Ridge Holland could potentially interfere and accidentally affect the outcome of the match. That would set up a marquee bout for Payback between two of WWE's more reliable stars of the last 20 years.

There haven't been many matches teased for the next premium live event, but this could be the start of one on SmackDown.

#4 Sheamus wins clean and nothing big happens

Sheamus and the Brawling Brutes have been regularly featured on SmackDown.

It would be a weird ending, but it's very possible that Edge wants to put Sheamus over on SmackDown. He credits The Celtic Warrior with getting him back in the mindset that he could return from a serious injury.

The pairing seems like it should lead to a win for the former WWE Champion, but you never know. Traditionally, when superstars are retiring or leaving the company, they often do the job for their opponents.

Sheamus isn't a young up-and-coming star, but he's still a full-time performer for WWE. For that reason, a big win over The Rated R Superstar could keep some luster on Sheamus and the Brawling Brutes.

#3 Edge wins but is blindsided by another star

Bray Wyatt could pop back up in WWE at any time.

A few huge names have been out of action for extended amounts of time. Randy Orton had neck issues but would make sense as a potential returnee. He would be a fitting opponent in a retirement situation due to his storied history with Edge.

Bray Wyatt is also on the way back after time away for a serious undisclosed illness. His character and presentation would be a perfect foil for the Rated R Superstar. The two have darker elements in their histories that could be utilized.

While he isn't a main-roster veteran, someone like Grayson Waller could blindside Edge after the match. The former multi-time Champion praised Waller's effort in their match, but that loss might still lead the brash young Aussie to seek revenge. It would be a good angle going forward if any of these three stars return to confront the Hall-of-Famer.

#2 Sheamus turns heel after loss

Could Sheamus turn on Edge after the match?

While Sheamus has put forth some of the best work of his career with the Brawling Brutes, the act has become a bit stale of late. He's already challenged for and lost in a few attempts for the United States title.

Whether it's with or without the Brutes, The Celtic Warrior could just snap for being overlooked recently. It would give SmackDown another veteran heel if LA Knight is fully turned face. Even Lashley and the Street Profits were cheered when they blindsided two teams.

The heel turn would help reshape the roster if the LWO remains intact as a group. The blue brand's roster needs some shuffling in terms of heels and faces, so this is a strong possibility.

#1 Edge officially retires as an active WWE star

There's a reason why Edge requested a big match for SmackDown in his hometown of Toronto, Canada. His career started there and after an emotional retirement and return, he could decide to retire in the same town.

While a stage like WrestleMania would be more befitting a star of his caliber, this is the classic "going out on their own terms" situation. Edge wanted to retire in Canada and this could be the perfect moment.

The Bloodline isn't heavily advertised for this week's show, so a potential retirement could easily fill the main event slot. If Beth Phoenix is present, then the odds of retirement are higher. Win or lose, Friday's match could be the last time fans see The Rated R Superstar in a WWE ring.

