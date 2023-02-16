Massive heel turn, huge upset- 4 directions for Kevin Owens when he returns to WWE

Following an unsuccessful championship pursuit, Kevin Owens has been missing from television. The Prizefighter came up short against Roman Reigns in the main event of Royal Rumble 2023.

The aftermath saw The Bloodline execute a brutal assault on him that was seemingly done to write KO off WWE programming. Considering WrestleMania is fast approaching, Owens can be expected back soon.

On that note, let's delve deep into four possible directions for Kevin Owens when he returns to WWE.

#4 The Prizefighter returns at the Elimination Chamber to help Sami Zayn defeat Roman Reigns

Owens must not have forgotten what went down at The Rumble

The Tribal Chief thinks the "KO problem" is in the rear-view mirror when he comfortably took care of business at the Rumble. However, considering the brutal post-match assault and The Bloodline's turn on Sami Zayn, Owens still has a bone to pick with SmackDown's top faction.

KO could make a stunning comeback in Montreal this Saturday to get some sweet revenge on Reigns. He could cost The Head of the Table his Undisputed Universal WWE Championship and help Zayn win the belts.

#3 Kevin Owens accompanies Sami Zayn this Saturday

Elimination Chamber will take place in Montreal, where Owens and Zayn are locally loved and revered. The former Honorary Uce of The Bloodline will compete in the show's main event, but his real-life best friend is nowhere to be seen.

WWE should capitalize on KO's drawing power and popularity in Canada. Considering there are only a handful of days left until the Elimination Chamber, they could do some last-minute advertisements by having Owens accompany Zayn to the ringside.

#2 KO attacks The Bloodline at the Elimination Chamber to ensure a fair fight

The Bloodline has taken out KO several times.

Although Reigns wants The Usos to stay home this week, this could be a ruse. The Usos can reportedly travel to Canada for the Montreal show. Hence, The Tribal Chief could use their help if necessary.

Add Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman to the picture, and the deck is stacked against Zayn. Fortunately, a returning KO with a bone to pick with The Bloodline could neutralize all external factors and level the playing field. This would allow the challenger to focus all of his attention on Reigns.

#1 Kevin Owens turns on Sami Zayn and joins The Bloodline

We've assumed that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are on-screen best friends. However, the last few months have seen Zayn constantly emotionally and physically torment Owens.

At Survivor Series: WarGames, he proved his loyalty to The Bloodline by low-blowing KO and shattering his jaw with a Helluva Kick. If that wasn't enough, they crossed paths several times, and not once did Zayn show much remorse for his actions. This gives Owens an incentive to betray the former IC Champion.

As for Reigns, Zayn may have taken away Jey Uso, The Tribal Chief's Right-Hand Man. What better way to get back at the challenger than enlisting his real-life best friend into The Bloodline?

Kevin Owens could return at Elimination Chamber and cost Zayn the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Poll : 0 votes