Massive non-WWE name to make his in-ring debut alongside Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2025? Exploring the possibility

WWE is set to host the biggest edition of SummerSlam this year from MetLife Stadium, as it will be a two-night event. Preparations have begun in full swing, and the company is going all out to make it a star-studded spectacle. Rumors have been swirling that a popular mainstream star could make his in-ring debut alongside Randy Orton at the summer spectacle.

The name in question is Jelly Roll. PW Insider recently reported that the country music star had started training for a match at The Biggest Party of the Summer. He is expected to compete in a tag team match, aligning himself with a top babyface from the SmackDown roster. Since then, rumors have been swirling that his potential partner would be Randy Orton.

Jelly Roll has a history with The Viper, as he assisted him during a match against Dominik Mysterio on RAW in 2023, helping him secure a win. This prior interaction could lay the groundwork for a storyline partnership. Additionally, Orton's direction for SummerSlam is currently unclear. Hence, there is a real chance that WWE might involve him in a tag team match with Jelly Roll.

They could take on a heel duo like Carmelo Hayes and The Miz at the August PLE. While this potential match may not be driven by any rich storyline, it could just be an attraction match on the card. The Stamford-based promotion has a history of pairing celebrity stars with the WWE's babyfaces for tag team or special attraction matches to draw mainstream attention.

While this would be an intriguing bout, the Randy Orton-Jelly Roll pairing remains speculative at this point. The popular singer is advertised to appear on the July 11 episode of SmackDown. It remains to be seen how things shape up in the weeks leading up to SummerSlam.

Randy Orton to undergo a character change after SummerSlam?

Randy Orton has been working as a babyface in WWE for the past few years. However, it appears that his time as a good guy is nearing its end, and fans may get to see a character change. Rumors have been circulating that The Viper could officially turn heel at or after SummerSlam this year.

The possibility arose after Orton showed shades of his evil side at Night of Champions. His loss to Cody Rhodes in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament left him visibly frustrated. This could push The Apex Predator to unleash his dark side and go after Rhodes.

Besides, Randy Orton has faced a string of setbacks in recent months, and this is another that could compel him to turn heel. It could happen at SummerSlam during the Undisputed WWE Championship match, as speculation suggests that he could cost Cody Rhodes the match against John Cena.

Expand Tweet

However, WWE can also save it for post-SummerSlam to give him a fresh direction on the roster. At this point, it's merely a theory, and it will be interesting to see how things shape up.

