Massive Roman Reigns bout, WrestleMania rivalry renewed, and more - 4 title rematches that must happen at WWE SummerSlam

WWE has four major Premium Live Events per year. January kicks things off with The Royal Rumble. Following that show, WrestleMania takes place, typically in April. Then SummerSlam will happen in August and Survivor Series in November.

Two of the aforementioned massive events have already taken place. The next of the "big four" is SummerSlam. The Biggest Party of The Summer will take place on Saturday, August 03, 2024, at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

With three Premium Live Events before SummerSlam for the main roster alone, no matches have been announced. Triple H and company officials are instead focused on King and Queen of the Ring, Clash at the Castle Scotland, and Money in the Bank.

Still, tickets are on sale for SummerSlam 2024, and many fans are wondering what bouts we could see. The show could be home to some pretty epic title rematches. This article will take a look at a handful of potential championship bouts that we could see once again.

Below are four title rematches that must happen at WWE SummerSlam:

#4. Drew McIntyre could come for his rematch

Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL Sunday [Image via WWE.com]

Drew McIntyre had a mixed WrestleMania 40. The Scottish Warrior started Night Two of The Show of Shows by defeating Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Unfortunately, Drew's ego got the better of him. He taunted CM Punk, who was sitting on the commentary desk, with his newly won title. The Straight Edge Superstar proceeded to attack him, which then allowed Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase and capture the World Title.

The Scottish Psychopath's reign lasted for just five minutes and 46 seconds. It no doubt eats him up inside. If Priest is still the World Heavyweight Champion come SummerSlam, perhaps the two can clash in a proper match this time around.

#3. Becky Lynch could defend against Rhea Ripley

Expand Tweet

Becky Lynch is the new Women's World Champion. She won the prestigious title by standing tall in a Women's Battle Royal held on a recent edition of Monday Night RAW. Sadly, she didn't dethrone a champion to win the belt.

The former champion, Rhea Ripley, had to vacate the title. She suffered an injury during a backstage fight with Liv Morgan and will remain out of action for the time being. Still, she'll be back on WWE television sooner or later, and it could happen at SummerSlam.

If Rhea is back by SummerSlam, she will immediately target The Man. The Eradicator managed to defeat Lynch on Night One of WrestleMania XL, so she'd likely believe that she could do it again. The two put on a great match, so fans would certainly like to see which one stands tall in round two.

#2. Bayley and Naomi could clash over the WWE Women's Championship

Expand Tweet

Bayley is the WWE Women's Champion. After years of struggling to get back to the top of the company, she won the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match and then dethroned IYO SKY on The Grandest Stage of Them All last month.

The Role Model defended her title against Naomi on a recent episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. However, Tiffany Stratton showed up and laid both women out. This led to a Triple Threat Match at Backlash France last weekend.

While Bayley ultimately retained her title in France, Naomi still hasn't gotten a fair one-on-one match. This could change at SummerSlam. Two of the biggest stars in the women's division clashing at a massive event would just make sense. Maybe Nick Aldis can make sure nobody interferes to keep it fair.

#1. Roman Reigns may challenge Cody Rhodes one more time

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns is arguably the biggest star WWE has had in a decade. His stellar, multi-year reign as world champion stands out as one of the best in history. It is also the longest since the 1980s.

His reign came to an end at The Show of Shows last month, thanks to Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare battled The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL. In the end, Rhodes defeated Reigns to win the prized gold.

However, that doesn't mean the story between the two is over. Both Roman and Cody now have a major win over each other at the biggest event of the year. A rematch between the two at The Biggest Party of The Summer would make a lot of sense and would drive fans to the Browns Stadium.

