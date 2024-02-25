Massive star to turn heel after losing major match at WrestleMania 40 and begin feud with Cody Rhodes? Chances explored

Cody Rhodes is slated to challenge Roman Reigns at Night Two of WrestleMania 40 for the Universal Championship. However, there is speculation that The American Nightmare might have to compete twice at this year's 'Mania. It is believed that Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes will face The Rock and Roman Reigns in a tag team match on Night One.

Seth Rollins, the Current World Champion, had pleaded with Rhodes to face him at WrestleMania after winning the Royal Rumble. However, The American Nightmare was adamant about finishing his story and challenge WWE Champion Roman Reigns. Rollins will now square off Drew McIntyre at the grandest stage of them all.

Despite initially agreeing to be a 'shield' for Rhodes against The Bloodline, Rollins might have a change of heart after losing the World Championship to Drew McIntyre on Night One of the show. Instead of helping Rhodes, a bitter Rollins might help his old Shield brother Roman Reigns.

He could justify his actions by saying that Rhodes humiliated him by not choosing him and he lost the title to McIntyre because Rhodes was too much of a coward to face him.

Cody Rhodes has challenged The Rock to a match

During Elimination Chamber, Rhodes and Seth Rollins made an appearance as part of The Grayson Waller Effect. The crowd at the arena expressed their support for The American Nightmare by booing The Rock and chanting, "Rocky sucks." Cody then confronted The Great One for slapping him at the WWE WrestleMania Kickoff Press Event, declaring his desire for revenge.

The American Nightmare also mentioned that he had plenty of time before his showdown with Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania XL. He then made a surprising announcement by formally challenging The Rock to a singles match.

The Grayson Waller Effect concluded with Austin Theory defending The Great One, much to the dismay of Seth and Cody. In response, they attacked Theory before exiting the ring.