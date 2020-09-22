WWE's massive Survivor Series plans for RETRIBUTION revealed

RETRIBUTION made their in-ring debut in the main event of RAW in a six-man tag team match against The Hurt Business. WWE also revealed the names of the faction's male members, and it's safe to say that they sound absolutely hilarious.

The debut match of RETRIBUTION ended in a DQ victory for The Hurt Business, and more members of the stable hit the ring after the main event. Drew McIntyre led the RAW roster out, and a melee ensued, which ended with the RAW Superstars clearing out the ring.

PWInsider reports that the word making the rounds during the weekend backstage in the WWE was that the company is targeting a big Survivor Series main event for the RETRIBUTION.

A WWE team could go up against the RETRIBUTION in the showcase match at the Survivor Series PPV.

What happened with RETRIBUTION on RAW?

RETRIBUTION opened this week's RAW by sending a message to The Hurt Business and the entire WWE roster. The five core members of the group unmasked themselves, but it was not a full-fledged face reveal.

The five members - Dominik Dijakovic, Dio Maddin, Shane Thorne (not confirmed), Mia Yim, and Mercedes Martinez - still had masks on, but it was easy to recognize them in the ring.

The fans were also quite surprised by the new names given to the members. Dominik Dijakovic is now called T-Bar. Dio Maddin will go by the name 'Mace' while Shane Thorne, whose identity has not been fully confirmed, will be called Slapjack.

The faction continued their backstage attacks before firing off a challenge to the Hurt Business. The match between the two factions was made official for the main event.

As noted, the main event ended in a DQ win for The Hurt Business after T-Bar delivered to cheap shot to stop Bobby Lashley from submitting Slapjack.

The brawl between the RAW roster and RETRIBUTION clearly hints towards a big Survivor Series match possibly in the works.

Survivor Series is scheduled to take place on November 22nd, and the company has a lot of time to build up towards the reported main event of the PPV.