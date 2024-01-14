Massive upset on WWE RAW to set up week-long title reign for current champion? Analyzing the chances

In the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Jinder Mahal. Since the match between the duo has been announced, fans have been excited to witness the potential outcome that could take place.

While both superstars are being backed by their fans, there is a chance that on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, the WWE Universe could witness a completely different outcome. During the match between Rollins and Mahal, Damian Priest could cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

This cash-in by The Judgment Day member could be successful, and Damian could win his first world championship in WWE. However, Priest's reign might not last long, as WWE could later book an angle that could see a match between Seth Rollins and The Archer of Infamy on the January 22, 2024, edition of Monday Night RAW.

During this rematch, Drew McIntyre could interfere and cost Damian Priest, which could lead to the latter holding the championship for only a week. While the angle is speculative, if it takes place, it will be interesting to watch, given it features some top superstars on RAW.

Jinder Mahal spoke about his segment with The Rock on WWE RAW: Day 1

Before Jinder Mahal could interrupt Seth Rollins and earn himself a World Heavyweight Championship opportunity, he shared the ring with The Rock on WWE RAW: Day 1. This segment between the duo took place after The Brahma Bull interrupted Mahal and later hit him with The People's Elbow.

Recently, during an interview with Gaelyn Mendonca on WWE India, Jinder Mahal spoke about sharing the ring with The Rock on RAW: Day 1. Initially, Mahal was quick to praise the wrestling legend and also added that he thinks this won't be the last time fans will see him and The Great One in the same ring.

Jinder Mahal said:

"There I was speaking the truth, and out comes The Rock, The Great One. And I've never heard a reception like that ever in WWE. That was the loudest I've ever heard from the fans and what a moment. You know, I grew up watching The Rock, he's one of my favorites and to be in the ring with him. Unfortunately, he gave me The People's Elbow, but I've a feeling this won't be the last time that The Modern Day Maharaja is in the ring with The Rock."

The Modern Day Maharaja went on:

"As I said earlier, this is not the last time that I'll be seeing The Rock, I have a feeling."

While The Rock and Jinder Mahal might share the ring or not, one man whom Mahal will soon share the ring with is Seth Rollins. It will be interesting to see the tactics Mahal uses against The Visionary to potentially win his second world championship.

