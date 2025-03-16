Massive WWE RAW star to turn babyface for the FIRST TIME EVER after WrestleMania 41? Exploring the hints

A WWE Superstar could soon turn face after his big match at WrestleMania 41. At this year's edition of the show of shows, Gunther will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against 'Main Event' Jey Uso.

The Ring General has been a heel for the entirety of his WWE main roster career. However, WWE recently gave us a hint about Gunther's change of character during their recent European tour. The World Heavyweight Champion was defending his title against The Phenomenal AJ Styles.

Gunther won the match; however, what happened later shocked many people. The Ring General paid his respects to AJ Styles after their match in front of the German fans.

AJ Styles is one of the most iconic superstars not only of this generation but of all time. There is no arena in the world that The Phenomenal One went to and it didn't light up.

The Ring General is a wrestling traditionalist. Even though he is one of the baddest guys on the roster, he surely doesn't forget the legends who paved the way. This slight gesture from Gunther during the Dortmund live event could be WWE's way of testing how the fans would react if the star was booked as a good guy. Will he turn face in the future? Remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, The Ring General is slated to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against the 2025 Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41 in under 30 days.

Jey Uso doesn't care if his match vs Gunther is first or last at WWE WrestleMania 41

The perk of winning the Royal Rumble is a guaranteed WrestleMania main event; however, in recent years, we have had incidents of that not happening. This could mainly be because the Rumble winner's storyline isn't that strong compared to the other ones.

With Jey Uso, it looks like WWE will keep his match as the main event, given the peak of his popularity currently. However, the former Intercontinental Champion claimed he doesn't care when his match happens, he just wants to put up a memorable performance.

"WrestleMania, night one or night two, whichever match I'm on. I don't care if I'm on last, I don't care if I open it up,' he said. 'I'm going to go out there and they're going to remember my match, so that's all I'm focused on.This is a once in a lifetime shot. That's how I'm looking at it, because this might not ever, ever come back around in my career." [H/T: Fightful]

If Jey Uso defeats Gunther at WWE WrestleMania, he will be the next miracle story after Daniel Bryan. A similar story of someone who was once considered a B+ player who went on to conquer the world.

