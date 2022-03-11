5 matches for Stone Cold Steve Austin if he actually returned to the ring at WrestleMania 38

The second Kevin Owens dropped the name ‘Stone Cold Steve Austin’ on RAW, fans went crazy. The mere mention of the biggest star of the Attitude Era was enough for a monster pop and an explosion on social media.

Soon enough, Austin responded, saying he would appear in front of Owens. The man who uses the Stunner will go face-to-face with the man who made it famous. There’s nothing to suggest the two will actually wrestle a match, but that’s not stopping fans from dreaming.

The clamoring to see The Texas Rattlesnake wrestle has been happening ever since his retirement. In fact, his Hall of Fame induction had the fans chanting “One more match!” to which he smiled and replied that his wrestling days were done.

But since WWE fans spend most of their time fantasy booking matches and feuds, we are going to do the same. If Austin does indeed return to the ring at WrestleMania 38, we have some opponents lined up for him to face after the event.

Here are five potential matches for Mr. 3:16 after he is done making an in-ring return at WrestleMania 38.

#5 On our list of matches for Stone Cold Steve Austin if he wrestles at WrestleMania 38: Kevin Owens

Owens and Austin could be on a collision course at WrestleMania

We’ll start with the match that could very well take place at ‘Mania. With Kevin Owens ticking off Stone Cold with insults, his challenge could lead to a back-and-forth between the pair. When that happens, one may challenge the other to a match and blow the roof off the place.

KO and The Toughest S.O.B trading blows and Stunners would be a crazy series of events. It is the easiest match to book of the lot, and deep down we are hoping WWE commits to it.

#4 Stone Cold and AJ have a clash of Styles

At this point, every dream match list has to have AJ Styles up there. Being one of the best in-ring workers of this generation warrants that recognition. Him going one-on-one with Austin would be an absolute blast.

Styles is the kind of superstar who can have a classic with a paper bag. Given the beer-swilling man’s experience and craft, he would give it everything as well.

The Phenomenal One leaping off the ropes to walk into a kick to the gut and a Stunner would make any arena come unglued. If Austin ever returns for one last match, a contest with Styles should be high up the list of priorities.

#3 The Visionary reads the bottom line

Rollins won't be laughing when he eats a Stunner

Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins’ cocky and egotistical Visionary gimmick is one of the better things he has done. Fans love to see him get silenced after talking a big game and laughing hysterically. As far as WWE is concerned, there hasn’t been a better mouth-shutter than good ol’ Stone Cold.

Austin taking on the daft Rollins would be a hoot. Nothing would be sweeter than the Architect trying to get under his opponent’s skin and getting a Stunner as his reward. A match between the two would be fireworks as well.

#2 A serpentine affair takes place in the ring

We want to see these two rear their heads and strike

This matchup literally writes itself. The Viper taking on The Rattlesnake? It couldn’t be more obvious if it tried.

Both Stone Cold and Randy Orton have three letters associated with themselves. DTA will meet RKO if the two ever lock horns in a ring. If the former wrestles at WrestleMania 38, WWE must leave no stone unturned in booking the snakes for a feud and match.

#1 WWE books a clash of generations

If you haven’t booted up a WWE 2K game and played John Cena versus Stone Cold, you are doing it wrong. This is one of wrestling’s pipe dreams, and the day these two go at it in the ring is the day the company hits the jackpot.

Although a match like this seems impossible to book, we must not forget that WWE managed to give us John Cena vs. The Rock (twice, so much for Once in a Lifetime). Who says they can’t manifest the stars of 2011 and give us Cena face-to-face with Austin? Hell yeah they could.

