Matt Hardy challenges Chris Jericho to match at Hardy Compound

The Elite Deletion will be AEW's foray into The Cinematic Presentation.

Matt Hardy was probably one of the first to create this style of a match in modern wrestling.

Hardy is quite over with the fanbase (Pic Source: AEW)

It was probably coming, but The Broken One's feud with Le Champion took the turn than some were expecting, and that is a possible match at The Hardy Compound. On AEW Dynamite, Matt Hardy released a promo from his home and cut a promo on each member of The Inner Circle.

TBH could have watched another hour of this #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/KhHiwnp1SV — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 9, 2020

Hardy insulted everyone by referring to Sammy Guevara as a "False God" and that he can't speak Spanish. He also mocked Jake Hager and seemingly referred to him as Frankenstein's Monster.

Hardy also berated Jericho for trying to recruit Vanguard 1 to The Inner Circle and then spoke with the drone who dumped Jericho's shirt and set it on fire. That's when Hardy made the offer.

He said:

"Le Hole of the A**. I have a very special offer for you. Accept my invitation. Come to the Hardy Compound. Face me in THE ELITE DELETION."

While Jericho has not officially accepted his offer, it's most likely that he will be part of the "Elite Deletion" match at the Hardy Compound. With that said, it'll be interesting to see how this pans out in what is most likely going to be a Cinematic Match.

