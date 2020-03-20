Matt Hardy hints that he might have stayed in WWE if Triple H was in charge instead of Vince McMahon

Hardy's creative ideas kept getting shot down by the WWE Management

He says that he did have conversations with Triple H after his WWE contract expired

Matt Hardy is being quite open about certain topics (Pic Source: WWE)

As many wrestling fans know by now, Broken Matt Hardy is now in AEW after he debuted on Dynamite. But that might not have come to pass, had things been different on his way out of WWE.

On Talk Is Jericho, Matt Hardy recounted the series of segments he did with Randy Orton towards the end of his time on WWE RAW. As the WWE Universe probably remembers, Orton destroyed Hardy on every occasion. The bonus that came out of that is that it played well into the Free The Delete YouTube series.

Hardy said that the stuff he did with Randy Orton played out better than expected on TV. He said that they were going to have a match that would have ended RAW. Hardy said that despite them trying to re-sign him, he knew he was on his way out.

Hardy also revealed that he wanted a dialogue with Vince McMahon and ensure that his creative interests would be protected. Vince is the one who canceled the match with Randy Orton as he felt that Hardy was leaving.

Hardy said that he told Vince what he expected if he stayed around. Of course, that didn't happen. He said that he talked to Triple H after his WWE contract expired. He said:

"I feel like if Triple H would have been the guy who was solely in power, I probably would have had a much better opportunity at getting to do what I wanted creatively, but it is what it is."

Hardy seems to hint that Vince and WWE creative always shooting down his ideas served as the fuel for him leaving the company. As Hardy has said, he has only a few years left and wants to enjoy every second of it. It'll be interesting to see how things work out for him in AEW.

