Matt Hardy reveals why he left WWE and signed with AEW

Hardy is very clear that he wants to enjoy his last years in the business

Hardy also said that it was never about the money when he signed with AEW

Hardy would have been lost in the shuffle (Pic Source: AEW/ Matt Hardy Twitter)

With Matt Hardy now in AEW with his Broken gimmick, it seems that he is firmly committed to taking his character forward. Hardy was a guest on Chris Jericho's podcast -- Talk is Jericho and gave an insight as to why he left WWE.

Hardy believes that WWE has tried to keep a monopoly on the wrestling business by signing as many wrestlers as they can. He said that WWE doesn't want anyone cutting into their business and 'scoop' up all the talent.

Hardy also said that once AEW started, it was another place that had a great TV show, star power (Chris Jericho), and the company had a lot of great options. Hardy did say that he could have stayed in WWE but he didn't want to compromise his creative freedom.

"They tried very hard to sign me. They have offered very good money, but I know my role would have been minimized. For me, more important than money right now, I like to totally utilize my creativity. And these last 3, 4 years I have to do this, I want to enjoy it."

"I want to be creative and I want to have fun. In WWE, a lot of times, they suck the fun out of it. because it's become such a business and you become a cog in the machine."

Hardy did say that he just wanted to enjoy what he was doing and not make it about the money. He also said that he wanted to enjoy every single moment he had left in his career, and AEW just happened to be the best-case scenario for him.

Most reports suggest that the AEW Roster has more creative control, and it might just be the right place for The Broken One to shine.

