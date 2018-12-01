Matt Hardy News: WWE Superstar teases return to Raw in new role

Is Matt Hardy ready to DELETE the current authority figures?

What’s the story?

It’s been a while since ‘Delete’ chants reverberated on WWE TV but it may not stay the same for long. Matt Hardy took to Twitter and expressed his interest in becoming the Raw General Manager after picking up on a phrase from Baron Corbin's promo that went relatively unnoticed on the most recent episode of Raw.

In case you didn’t know…

Hardy has been in the wrestling business for almost 28 years. Naturally, the 9-time WWE Champion has accumulated many injuries as a result of the excruciating punishment his body has taken over the years.

After realizing that his back had started to fuse with his pelvis (sounds dreadful, isn’t it?), Hardy was forced to take some time off to focus on getting his body in shape. The Hardy Boyz effectively broke up yet again with Jeff venturing out in singles competition.

The growing absence of Matt meant the murmurs of retirement would start doing the rounds. The Woken One categorically shot down these rumours on Jim Ross’s podcast, The Ross Report and said that he does intend on getting back sooner rather than later.

However, will it be in a non-wrestling capacity? Matt sure is building up to it….

The heart of the matter

Most fans failed to notice a new yet unnecessary promo bit by Baron Corbin on the latest episode of Raw. We don’t blame them as this week’s severely monotonous episode of Raw had nothing to rave about. Anyway, Corbin referred to himself as the ‘General Manager Elect’ instead of the usual ‘Acting General Manager’.

While it may not be anything major, Matt Hardy is all in for the imaginary elections and pitched himself to become the new GM. His twisted compeer Bray Wyatt was the first man to give his backing followed by Mike Rome and various other Woken Warriors on Twitter.

These DASTARDLY GMs are abusing their positions & power on #RAW.



This brand needs an EXTREME double dose of #WOKEN Mattitude.. Only 1 man can fix a #BROKEN #RAW.. and that’s Matt Hardy. — #WOKEN, yet #BROKEN, Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 27, 2018

You would make an absolutely divine, stupendous GM my compeer.



My vote all the way! — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) November 27, 2018

What’s next?

Corbin is expected to take on Braun Strowman at the upcoming TLC PPV. Despite undergoing surgery, the Monster Among Men is rumoured to be fit enough to wrestle and should be back on Raw next week itself. As per the stipulation of the traditional TLC match, Strowman gets a shot at the Universal title at the Royal Rumble if he wins and Corbin gets stripped of his acting GM title.

On the flipside, the Lone Wolf will be promoted as the full-time GM if he overcomes Strowman’s ominous challenge.

Personally, WWE should take a cue from Hardy and get him back as the GM of Raw. The Woken GM shtick would surely be more entertaining than what’s currently being offered by WWE. #WokenAuthority

