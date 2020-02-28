Matt Hardy posts cryptic message after The Fiend loses to Goldberg

Bray Wyatt teamed with Matt Hardy in 2018

Matt Hardy has taken to Twitter to post an interesting reaction to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt’s loss against Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown.

The main event of the Saudi Arabia show saw the returning Goldberg defeat “The Fiend” in a three-minute match, bringing an end to the SmackDown Superstar’s four-month reign as Universal Champion.

Shortly after the event had finished, Hardy posted a GIF of himself waving his arm in the 'Delete' motion as he posed alongside Wyatt in the middle of the ring on an episode of RAW in 2018.

The former tag team partners, known as “The Deleters of Worlds”, joined forces after Hardy defeated Wyatt in an Ultimate Deletion match at the Hardy Compound in March 2018. They then had a 79-day reign as RAW Tag Team Champions before splitting up in August 2018.

What’s next for Matt Hardy and The Fiend?

It has been widely reported that Matt Hardy’s WWE deal is set to expire on March 1, 2020, meaning he could be a free agent as soon as this weekend.

As for “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, WWE no longer allows Superstars to have an automatic rematch clause after losing titles, so only time will tell if the former Universal Champion will be granted another match against Goldberg in the near future.