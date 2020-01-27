Matt Hardy promises something completely unexpected for his next move

Matt Hardy

One Superstar who hasn't been in the spotlight for too much recently is Matt Hardy. Hardy wasn't even announced as a participant for the Men's Royal Rumble match this year and didn't feature on the Pay-Per-View at all.

Hardy has been heavily active on social media and has changed his Twitter handle to 'Matt Hardy in LIMBO'. As you can see Hardy is comparing his current state to being in LIMBO and has been actively teasing a change or something new.

The former Tag-Team Champion conducted a Q and A during the Royal Rumble show and was asked what the next step in his 'EVOLUTION' would be. Here is Matt Hardy's answer for that question,

One that no one will predict. A persona that will most likely the most deeply-layered wrestling character in history.



I’m ready to forge my OEUVRE. https://t.co/iOS4aXyB2o — Matt Hardy in LIMBO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 27, 2020

Matt Hardy recently appeared on Monday Night RAW in a losing effort and afterwards teased that he didn't have many more appearances left for WWE.

It has also been speculated that Matt Hardy's contract with WWE is due to expire soon and that the Superstar may end up going to AEW like Dean Ambrose before him. The rumor, reported by Dave Meltzer, is that AEW want Hardy to be the leader of the Dark Order.

We'll just have to wait and see what this next move from Matt Hardy is

Do you think Matt Hardy should stay with WWE?