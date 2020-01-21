Top WWE Superstar claims he may not make many more appearances after losing on RAW

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News Published Jan 21, 2020

Jan 21, 2020 IST SHARE

You've probably read all the rumors that a WWE legend is heading to AEW sooner rather than later. Not only that, but he could end up instantly becoming the leader of a rising faction in the company - The Dark Order.

That's right, we're talking about Matt Hardy. He's been on a losing streak on RAW and he's been the first to acknowledge that. On the latest episode of RAW before the Royal Rumble 2020, Matt Hardy faced Rowan and was unsurprisingly squashed.

Hardy declared it as a slump and said that at this rate, he isn't going to be around for much longer - almost confirming his expected departure in early March.

WOW! Thanks for all the love & support from around the world.



I’m trending #17 worldwide because of my @WWE slump & string of #RAW TV losses.



Hope you’re enjoying my #WWE TV appearances.. At this rate there won’t be many more. pic.twitter.com/2OoxiLdIEh — Matt Hardy in LIMBO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 21, 2020

He had teased crossing paths with The Young Bucks again on Twitter when he posted this:

TODAY looked a lot like 1998. #FreeTheDELETE pic.twitter.com/OGlBMC6zmm — Matt Hardy in LIMBO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 19, 2020

Unfortunately, Hardy's time to leave has come. There's no place for him to be featured as a regular top performer and with Jeff Hardy catching up on injuries these past few years, there hasn't been much left for him to do.

Many believe that a jump to AEW is the right move and we tend to agree with that sentiment. He will undoubtedly be utilized better and if he is the leader of The Dark Order, it will give the faction much-needed momentum.