Matt Hardy reacts to Boneyard match between Undertaker and AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36

The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles in a match unlike any other in WWE History.

Matt Hardy also seemed to hint that his influence was felt.

American Carnage...in a Cinematic setting (Pic Source: WWE/Sony)

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles' match didn't disappoint. It probably exceeded expectations and was possibly one of the best matches on WrestleMania 36, (at least on Night One).

The 'fight' was an example of the creative juices at work, featuring an Undertaker as a present-day version of his American Bada** gimmick taking on AJ Styles in a literal cinematic classic. While many fans seem to enjoy the match, most of them were invoking the name of Matt Hardy.

Hardy seemed to take note of the comparison to his own "Final Deletion" match and took to Twitter to acknowledge it.

My twitter feed exploded.



Thanks for all the love, folks.. I’m truly honored. Cinematic matches 100% work with the right characters, scenario & fanbase - I envisioned them as a new branch of pro wrestling years ago.



Much like TLC did, The #BROKEN Universe will leave its mark. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 5, 2020

Matt Hardy did come up with The Broken Universe during his time in TNA/Impact Wrestling and featured a different way to present wrestling matches as short films. It's fair to say that The Final Deletion Match was the true progenitor to the Boneyard Match.

In the case of Undertaker vs. AJ Styles, WWE may have a way to feature The Deadman in a setting that will be suited to his talents and persona in the years to come. This format could be repeated in the right environment, and with the right set of wrestlers.

It'll be interesting to see how WWE moves forward with this concept.