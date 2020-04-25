Matt Hardy reacts to his 'appearance' on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown

Matt Hardy while he was in WWE

If you have been watching the past few episodes of WWE SmackDown closely, you must have noticed WWE presenting a video series on Jeff Hardy, who recently returned to the Blue show after months of absence. The series titled, 'The Jeff Hardy Story' focuses on The Charismatic Enigma's life as a Superstar, as a father and a husband, and how he overcame his demons.

Tonight's chapter was titled 'The Redemption' and presented to us how Jeff found his way back to WWE and set himself on the path to redemption. Part of the series involved footage of Jeff Hardy and his older brother Matt Hardy returning to WWE at WrestleMania 33 as The Hardy Boyz.

Matt Hardy was let go by WWE in March and is currently signed with AEW where he is involved in a feud with Chris Jericho. Given the obvious nature of the rivalry between AEW and WWE, Matt tweeted that he had received a lot of tweets that claimed he was "reluctantly" on WWE television.

However, Matt clarified that AEW knows he appeared on WWE programming on tonight's SmackDown and they are perfectly fine with it.

Got lots of tweets that I was "reluctantly" on TV tonight.



It’s all good - They know I was there.



Catch me now at @AEWrestling & pick your favorite flavor of Matt Hardy.. pic.twitter.com/ivIvdCcfBv — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 25, 2020

Matt Hardy who has brought back his 'Broken' gimmick on AEW and challenged Jericho to a match at The Hardy Compound a few weeks ago on Dynamite. Although Jericho is yet to answer The Broken One's challenge, it can be ascertained that the match will occur sometime down the line.