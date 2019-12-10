Matt Hardy reacts to his current WWE booking on Twitter

10 Dec 2019

Matt Hardy lost again this week on Raw

Matt Hardy returned to WWE TV two weeks ago on RAW where he was defeated by Buddy Murphy, in what many believed to be a one-off match for the former ECW Champion.

Hardy's fantastic news about the safe arrival of his son was enough to give him another spot on RAW since Drew McIntyre decided to use this as bait for Matt, and the two men then faced off.

It was another loss for Hardy despite how personal the comments from the Scottish star were, and usually, this would have lead to a lengthy feud. It's become common knowledge that Hardy's contract is up for renewal soon (February 2020 according to PWInsider) and it could be the main reason why his booking has been so sporadic as of late.

A recent Tweet from WrestlingInc's Nick Hausman stated that he believed Hardy's booking was all about the fact that they were demeaning him before he left and shockingly Hardy went on to like the Tweet a few minutes later.

Perhaps more surprising is the fact that Hardy wasn't tagged in the Tweet, which means that he must have been searching for fans' comments after his most recent loss.

Do you think WWE are planning for Hardy's eventual departure? Have your say in the comments section below...