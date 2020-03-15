Matt Hardy reacts to rumors that he trademarked the 'Twist of Fate' move

Last night, WWE presented a historic edition of SmackDown Live, which took place at the WWE Performance Center, with no live audience. WWE legend and former World Champion Jeff Hardy made his in-ring return on the show and defeated King Corbin to bag a huge victory.

Hardy revealed a large tattoo that he got on his back during the hiatus, in a backstage interview soon after, but there was something else that caught fans' attention as well. Hardy's version of the 'Twist of Fate' was dubbed as 'Twist of Fury', by Michael Cole.

Matt Hardy's wife Reby took to Twitter soon after and indicated that Matt had trademarked the move's name. Hardy has now cleared things up via his official Twitter handle. When a fan asked him why did he trademark 'Twist of Fate', Hardy stated that he didn't do it and that WWE, as well as Jeff, are free to use the name. Matt added that the name change was WWE's doing and he would never do anything to hinder his brother. Check out the tweet below:

I DID NOT. The @WWE & Jeff are completely free to use "Twist of Fate." The change 100% came on their end. I wouldn’t ever do anything to hinder my brother. I’m thrilled to see him back on #WWE TV, looking healthy & happy. https://t.co/L0xp5QyjpU — The Second Coming of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 14, 2020

Now that Matt has cleared things up, it seems like Reby Hardy was simply trying to stir things up to get the fans talking. Matt had recently announced that he was done with WWE, and is looking forward to a new journey someplace else. Many are speculating that he will be revealed as the leader of AEW's Dark Order.