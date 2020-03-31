Matt Hardy reveals how he teleported on AEW Dynamite in the segment with Chris Jericho

The Teleportation idea came from Chris Jericho and it had to be shot twice.

Matt Hardy explained how he was able to teleport down to the ring.

Hardy explains this important "plot" device (Pic Source: Matt Hardy Brand YouTube)

The AEW Dynamite segment featuring Matt Hardy and Chris Jericho had a lot of fans enjoying it while it also had its share of detractors. More importantly, several critics pointed out the absurdity of Matt Hardy 'teleporting' down the stadium seats as he made his way to Chris Jericho in the ring.

On his YouTube channel, Matt Hardy revealed that it was actually Vanguard 1 and its 'fleet' of 'aerial assault robots' who projected his image as a way to flummox Chris Jericho.

Chris Jericho revealed that the teleportation idea was all his. He was so particular about it that he had wanted the segment to be recorded twice.

With Covid-19 forcing AEW to make changes, it looks like specific segments will be pre-recorded goin forward. In a report from Fightful Select, it's been understood that some content for this week's AEW Dynamite has already been filmed. The report said:

"We're told that AEW did film some content ahead of time for this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, but aren't sure how much they put in the can. This is a change from the previous week, and the company insisting they weren't going that route."

With that said, it'll be interesting to see how much of AEW Dynamite will be live on this week's episode.