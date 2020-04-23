×
Matt Hardy reveals special gift his character has in AEW

Alan John
ANALYST
News
Modified 23 Apr 2020, 06:53 IST

The Broken One has opened up on his special gift

It is safe to say that Matt Hardy has changed the entire landscape of AEW since he has arrived in the company. After leaving WWE, Hardy made his way into AEW by announcing that he would be helping The Elite in their match against The Inner Circle in the Blood and Guts match. The match was, however, postponed due to the prevailing conditions.

The Broken One has been a thorn on the Inner Circle and Chris Jericho's side ever since his debut in the company and has revealed a special ability his character possesses in AEW.

Hardy has said he has toggle ability that will help him switch between his Broken and The Unkillable gimmicks. You can see the tweet below.


Matt Hardy in AEW

Matt Hardy made his debut as the Broken One on the March 18th episode AEW Dynamite. Since then, he has haunted Le Champion, Jericho, and challenged him to an Elite Deletion match inside the Hardy Compound.

While the offer is yet to be accepted by Jericho, one can expect these two to collide inside the Hardy Compound very soon. This will be the first time these two will face off in their illustrious careers if this does happen.


Published 23 Apr 2020, 06:53 IST
AEW News & Rumors The Inner Circle The Elite Matt Hardy Chris Jericho All Elite Wrestling Dynamite
