Matt Hardy reveals storyline idea rejected by WWE

Matt Hardy wanted a segment called the Broken Block.

Hardy revealed some of the details on Talk Is Jericho.

Matt Hardy recently made his AEW debut on Dynamite, coming out as part of Team Elite for the Blood & Guts match (which has now been postponed). Hardy was later a guest on Talk Is Jericho. During the podcast, Hardy revealed one of his favourite ideas that had been rejected by WWE:

I pitched an idea to be off tv for a while and then start broadcasting vignettes from the Hardy Compound as 'Broken' Matt. And, you don't know what's happened. I had a backstory to get there. But I just said I want a meeting with The Authority, with Vince, or Triple H or whatever.

And this was, they came out at the end of 2018 I think, and they said we're going to listen to the fans.

Matt Hardy added that after The Authority rejected the idea of meeting with him, he would show up backstage and attack people like production assistants. Hardy said this would have led meeting with someone in The Authority and then to a small segment on the show called the Broken Block where he could highlight underutilized stars like Chad Gable, Mustafa Ali and Apollo Crews. Hardy added that he never heard back regarding his pitch.

As for next week's Dynamite, the Blood & Guts match has been postponed and we will now get the first ever face to face between Matt Hardy and Chris Jericho in AEW.

You can listen to Talk Is Jericho HERE.