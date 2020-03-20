Matt Hardy reveals what attracted him to AEW

Hardy says that fans believe that AEW is listening to them

He also believes that AEW is trying to expand the boundaries of professional wrestling

Things that WWE wouldn't do (Pic Source: AEW)

Matt Hardy. The Broken One. He's now in AEW and will be part of the upcoming Blood and Guts teaming up with The Elite. With Covid-19 having a significant impact on the world right now, his creativity is going to come in very handy in the weeks to come.

With that being said, Chris Jericho on Talk Is Jericho did ask him about what he liked of whatever he had seen in the company, and Hardy said that they're just doing things that WWE would never do. He said:

"As you know, Vince has a vision and if it doesn't fall in the vision, it's not going to happen, whereas I feel AEW is totally different."

Matt Hardy said his interactions with Tony Khan has been fruitful as he believes Khan has his finger on the pulse of the current wrestling fan. He also said that Khan is very open to ideas.

He said:

"He definitely has a good vibe on what is different and what can work and also expand boundaries of what professional wrestling can be. And that's what AEW is doing."

Hardy also spoke on the fact that fans are happy that a company like AEW is listening to them, and it shows in the product. It'll be interesting how things work out for Matt Hardy in AEW.

