Matt Hardy reveals what went wrong with Vince McMahon and WWE

The big story in the world of pro wrestling this week is the exit of Matt Hardy from WWE. Most fans knew that this day would come, as various reports as well as hints dropped by Hardy all but confirmed his exit from Vince McMahon's promotion.

In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Hardy revealed what went wrong between him, McMahon and WWE, which brought his latest run with the company to an end.

"And I feel like when it comes to Vince and the WWE, in some ways, I’ve kind of aged out, and I think kind of, my brand of entertainment and the way I feel like I have to be utilized isn’t one of their priorities, and that’s fine, and I get that, and I understand that and that’s no issue, I don’t have any resentment towards anyone." (H/T 411Mania)

However, Hardy also said that he was grateful to McMahon for giving him opportunities in wrestling all those years ago. He said that he was happy with his last run with WWE and pleased at returning to the company and enjoying that incredible moment at WrestleMania 33.

