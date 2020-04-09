Matt Hardy reveals who he wants to face next in AEW

Who does Matt Hardy want to face next in All Elite Wrestling?

Matt Hardy has his eyes on a top faction in the company.

Matt Hardy

Matt Hardy made his All Elite Wrestling debut a few weeks ago, coming out to back up members of The Elite in their blood feud with The Inner Circle. Hardy then faced off with Chris Jericho inside the ring. Last week's episode of AEW Dynamite saw Vanguard 1 invade Jericho's house while he was cutting a promo, forcing Jericho to "release the hounds".

It looks like Matt Hardy is set to battle members of The Inner Circle next and Hardy himself confirmed this on Twitter. A fan asked Matt Hardy who he wanted to face in AEW. Hardy replied that he would start with The Inner Circle. You can check out his Tweet below:

Hardy also called out The Inner Circle on AEW Dynamite in a promo emanating from the Hardy Compound. He targeted the group and called out Jericho specifically for what he said last week, stating that Jericho had taken shots at those who were close to him.

Hardy then took a shot at Sammy Guevara calling him a false God before claiming that Guevara probably didn't even know Spanish. Hardy also added that he loved Puerto Rican food and couldn't wait to sink his teeth into Santana and Ortiz. You can check out his promo below: