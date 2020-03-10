Matt Hardy's 'burial' teased by The Young Bucks on Being The Elite

What happened at the Hardy Compound? (Pic Source: Being The Elite)

For what it's worth, it seems that AEW, Matt Hardy and The Young Bucks are going to be keeping the audience in anticipation of what happened on the last episode of Free The Delete.

As many know by now, The Young Bucks showed up at the Hardy Compound and seemingly confirmed the rumors that Hardy is headed to AEW. While it's unclear what his role will be, most fans believe that he will be revealed as The Exalted One, the leader of The Dark Order.

On Being The Elite, Matt Jackson was asked by long-time friend Brandon Cutler on what exactly happened at The Hardy Compound and Jackson avoided the question and said: (H/T Fightful Wrestling)

“Let’s just say I’m not even sure what happened at the compound. It was a little wild. It was weird, wild. More to come, I’m sure.”

Throughout the episode, Jackson kept seeing flashes of a coffin being buried. Was Hardy in the coffin? Well, possibly a version of him.

Is this what leads to Hardy's debut on AEW Dynamite? It's interesting how Hardy has been able to keep everyone on edge about his next move. It's more likely that the answers to this mystery will be revealed in the next episode of Free The Delete.