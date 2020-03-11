Matt Hardy's first match revealed following WWE departure

Matt Hardy

On 1st March, it was confirmed that Matt Hardy's WWE contract had expired and the tag team veteran was officially a free agent. Since then, Hardy signing with All Elite Wrestling has been majorly teased, however, for his first match since his departure from WWE, the former multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion will be competing for Northeast Wrestling.

Friday, March 27th in Waterbury, CT @MATTHARDYBRAND returns to @newwrestling1 for his first match since becoming the hottest free agent in wrestling!!! Get your tickets now at https://t.co/piOoz1A9Xg pic.twitter.com/LMOI5dmTOE — Northeast Wrestling (@newwrestling1) March 11, 2020

Matt Hardy's first post-WWE departure match revealed

Northeast Wrestling has officially announced on Twitter that on 27th March at Wrestlefest 24 Matt Hardy will be competing in his first official match since leaving WWE. Despite rumors strongly suggesting the fact that Hardy will sign a deal with AEW, fans will get a chance to witness The Broken One in action once again on the Independent Circuit.

It has also been strongly suggested that Hardy could potentially be revealed as 'The Exalted One' and the leader of The Dark Order faction in AEW. And, in the recent episode of Free The Delete, the former WWE Superstar teased a new 'dark' persona and was seemingly also buried by AEW stars The Young Bucks.

When is NEW: Wrestlefest 24 taking place?

Wrestlefest 24 is scheduled to take place on the 27th of March, 2020 and will be held at the Waterbury Police Activity League in Waterbury, Connecticut.