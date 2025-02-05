Matt Hardy's WWE return, former AEW star to appear? - 4 stars who could be behind the mysterious teasers for NXT Vengeance Day

WWE NXT tonight on The CW was an action-packed show that featured a mixture of main roster stars and big names from the silver and black brand. This included Oba Femi, A-Town Down Under, Giulia, Bayley, Roxanne Perez, and Charlotte Flair, among others.

The program featured some big matches including Jacy Jayne vs. Stephanie Vaquer and Oba Femi teaming up with Trick Williams to take on Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. However, neither bout is what fans are talking about coming out of the show.

Most fan discussion is about random teasers that popped up throughout the night. Just like last week, the teaser showed a disrupted telecast-style image with on-screen text mentioning NXT Vengeance Day, the brand's next premium live event.

To close the show, another teaser aired, this time showing mysterious figures in the dark. Four men were spotted, but none were identified, and there were potentially others in the shot beyond those that the fans witnessed. Naturally, some are wondering who might be behind these teasers and this article will look at some interesting options.

Below are four stars who could be behind the mysterious teasers for WWE NXT Vengeance Day.

#4. Broken Matt Hardy could be bringing a stable to WWE NXT

Matt Hardy is a legend in pro wrestling. He and his real-life brother Jeff Hardy formed a tag team in the 90's and over time, became one of WWE's hottest acts. Matt has also won singles gold several times in his career.

The talented star is well known for his 'Broken' and 'Woken' characters. The over-the-top and borderline comedic gimmick can also be dark, even if still quite bizarre and amusing. That would fit in nicely with the teasers from WWE NXT.

Matt could be leading a new stable on NXT. This could consist of Performance Center performers, indie wrestlers, or even names from TNA Wrestling. Regardless, some of those in the shot could be working for the former United States Champion.

#3. Mustafa Ali could be bringing back his hacker character

Mustafa Ali used to be one of WWE's most underutilized, yet most creative wrestlers. Despite rarely being used to his potential, Ali was always coming up with fresh and interesting ideas prior to his release from the promotion.

The former WWE star had several interesting characters. He was once the leader of Retribution. He was also pushing a political character. One of the more interesting WWE gimmicks that never went anywhere was a hacker persona.

The interruptions and teasers of the broadcast very much fit in the style of a hacker. Meanwhile, the silhouette shots were reminiscent of Retribution. Ali could try to take over NXT, while representing TNA Wrestling, and use past elements of his various gimmicks into something truly special.

#2. Saquon Shugars looks like one of the men in the shot

Saquon Shugars is a name many WWE fans might not recognize. Fans of indie wrestling might know him, however, as he used to wrestle under the gimmick name Lucky Ali.

Unfortunately, the talented performer suffered a leg injury of some kind almost immediately after joining WWE. Je'Von Evans, who joined the promotion at around the same time as Shugars, found great success while Saquon was forced to rehabilitate.

Despite the injury previously suffered, Saquon recently worked a dark match for NXT. On top of that, while the exact identities of the stars in the silhouette are not known, one looks somewhat similar to Shugars. While this would be disappointing for some fans, he is certainly good enough to make whatever it is work.

#1. Aleister Black may be on his way back

Aleister Black was one of the coolest stars in pro wrestling and his run on NXT, where he even held the coveted NXT Championship, was one of the coolest ever. Sadly, his time on the main roster was cut short by mass releases during the Vince McMahon-led period.

After being released by WWE, Aleister quickly found himself a landing spot in All Elite Wrestling. He formed the House of Black stable, which was a great act. Unfortunately, he has since left or is leaving the Jacksonville-based promotion.

If he is indeed leaving and potentially re-joining World Wrestling Entertainment, there are ways to spice it up to surprise fans. Most expect him to be main roster-bound, but he could instead return to NXT. Aleister could be behind the teasers, leading a brand new dangerous stable in his wake.

