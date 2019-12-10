Matt Hardy teases intense 'countdown' after losing against Drew McIntyre

Matt Hardy may be planning payback for the insults hurled at him

WWE legend Matt Hardy returned to Monday Night RAW in the first week of December 2019. In the two weeks that he has spent on the Red brand, Matt has picked up a loss against Buddy Murphy and Drew McIntyre on the consecutive episodes.

After he was defeated by the 'Scottish Psychopath' in their Singles match this week, Matt Hardy took to Twitter to address his 'slump' and teased a 'countdown to Arcadia' in the process.

In his social media post, Matt said that he won't be losing his matches for very long and stressed on the fact that he will still show up and do his job.

His tweet read, "I know the slump & losses won’t last forever, my countdown to Arcadia has begun. I will show up & do my job. We’ll get past this together.

I’ve received so much love, support & sympathy tonight from the most vocal audience. Without you, there’s no me. THANK YOU ALL."

Matt Hardy welcomed son Bartholomew “Bartie” Kit Hardy last week and McIntyre ensured that he uses the opportunity to take shots at the former multi-time champion. It appears that the two will eventually lock horns once as they engage in an extended feud on the Red brand.

I know the slump & losses won’t last forever, my countdown to Arcadia has begun. I will show up & do my job. We’ll get past this together.



It will be interesting to see what unfolds when the countdown clock reaches zero.