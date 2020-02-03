Matt Hardy teases tag match with AEW wrestlers; WWE contract expiring soon

A possible match in the future? (Pic source: AEW/Bruno Silveira)

If there is one name in WWE that keeps coming up in relation to AEW, it's Matt Hardy. The multi-time Tag Team Champion's WWE contract will be coming to an end in March 2020.

Matt Hardy's future is unknown, but he continues to fan the flames with cheeky Twitter references, most recently when he seemed to respond to Isiah Kassidy of Private Party, who hoped for one more match with Hardy and his brother, Jeff.

Never say NEVAH. https://t.co/eBn081OvKw — Matt Hardy in LIMBO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 2, 2020

It should be noted that the teams did face off against each other at a House of Glory show, where there was a dance-off before the match got underway. While Jeff Hardy as Brother Nero did just fine, it's safe to say that Matt Hardy's dance moves as The Broken One were ....ahem...unique.

It should be noted that The Hardy Boyz did go over that time and it's possible that Private Party wants another shot at them.

With that being said, rumors are suggesting that Matt Hardy is headed to AEW and could be revealed as the leader of The Dark Order. But it's still unclear.

The highly talented Hardy has been having a tough time on WWE RAW, losing to the likes of Ricochet and Erick Rowan.

If he does go to AEW, it'll be interesting to see how they plan to use him, considering that his creative qualities could be put to good use behind the scenes.