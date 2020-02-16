Matt Hardy tells Randy Orton he is 'Unkillable'; references Vince McMahon and Tony Khan

Matt Hardy is doing things his way (Source: WWE)

On this week's RAW, Matt Hardy will be taking on Randy Orton in a No-Holds-Barred Match in what looks like to be his last appearance with the company. Like that Jon Bon Jovi song, it looks like Hardy is going down in a 'Blaze of Glory' as he cut a promo on his YouTube channel saying that he was unkillable and referencing the end of his WWE Contract.

The promo is cutting as Matt Hardy tells Randy Orton that's he's an 'indestructible survivalist' and he is competing despite the doctor's orders. He then references his WWE Contract ends in 2-3 weeks and that he doesn't know where he's going to be. Hardy also said that he knows he will make an impact anywhere he shows up.

Towards the end of the promo, Hardy says that no one can kill him off. He said: (H/T Fightful Wrestling)

"So, Randy. I need to ask you a favor. On Monday, 'Legend Killer,' do your damnedest, do your best to kill me off. Because I don't think you can. I am defiant and I believe that I am forever. I don't think anyone can kill me off. I don't think Randy Orton, Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard, Paul Heyman, Tony Khan, Joe Koff, Ed Nordholm, I don't think anyone can kill me off. So, Randy, do your best to massacre me, slaughter me, kill me, murder me. Because on Monday, you and everyone else are going to learn... Matt Hardy is unkillable."

The promo plays out like this week's WWE RAW will play out like Matt Hardy's last stand. The Legend Killer vs The Unkillable. WWE fans will have to tune in and find out if Matt Hardy will be 'deleted' from WWE for good.